Britain is planning to host clinical trials where volunteers are deliberately infected with the new coronavirus to test the effectiveness of vaccine candidates, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people involved in the project.

Washington, September 15: ByteDance will place TikTok's global business in new US-headquartered company with Oracle investing as the minority shareholder,..

(Reuters) - European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen said she was convinced a trade deal with the United Kingdom was still possible, the Financial..

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge YouTube says it’s bringing back human moderators who were “put offline” during the pandemic after the..

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Facebook says it could aggressively restrict content if the US presidential election sparks violent unrest,..

Volunteers getting the shot help determine if a candidate vaccine works. But what with social...

Last week, the UAE approved the emergency use of the vaccine for frontline health workers.

Volunteers are receiving injections of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in Moscow as a part of a...