Seattle police officer on bicycle runs over protester's head during Breonna Taylor demonstration

A police officer on a bicycle ran over a protester's head during a demonstration for Breonna Taylor in Seattle's Capitol Hill.

Footage filmed by Twitter user @itsjosephryan in the early hours of September 24 shows a line of officers advancing towards the protesters.

One protester is prone and a bike-riding officer continues over the person's head.




