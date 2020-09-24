New Orleans Saints inviting 750 guests to Sunday night’s game against Green Bay
Today, the New Orleans Saints announced that 750 family members of players, coaches, and staff will be invited to attend the week three Green Bay Packers game on Sunday Night Football.
