New Orleans Saints inviting 750 guests to Sunday night’s game against Green Bay

Video Credit: WXXV
Today, the New Orleans Saints announced that 750 family members of players, coaches, and staff will be invited to attend the week three Green Bay Packers game on Sunday Night Football.

From oxford.- - and speaking of fans in the - stands... the new orleans saint- are starting to trend, in that- direction.- today... the team announced tha- 750 family members of - players, coaches and staff... - will be invited to attend the - week- 3 green bay packers game... on- sunday night football.- the saints didn't allow anyone- to witness their 20-20 season - opener against the tampa bay- buccaneers, in week 1... but if- all goes well, on sunday... the- team will begin preparing, for- ticket-buying fans... at the- mercedes-benz superdome.- kick-off is set... for




