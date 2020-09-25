Mississippi State taking nothing for granted

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 2 days ago

We’re less than 48 hours from the first SEC football game of the 2020 season, a season like no other we’ve ever seen before.

- right out of the gates... it's- mississippi state making its wa- down to death valley, to take o- number 6 l-s-u... without as- much as a single non-conference- game... to get the ball rolling- the bulldogs will be l-s-u's- first opponent, since winning - last year's national- championship... having lost fou- out of their last five, to the- tigers.

- from there... it's nine more- s-e-c games, over the next 10 - weeks...- after adding vanderbilt and - georgia, to the schedule.

- welcome to the southeastern - conference... mike leach... - - "we've really got to hone it down and try- to feature what we're best at - and put our personnel in the- best position we can, but i - was inclined that way anyway bu- i guess there's less margin of- error on it.

But the- toughest schedule that's ever - been played in history of - college football is - going to be one of the teams in- the sec this year.

10/10- straight sec teams, no non- - conference, that's going to be- the toughest schedule that's- - - - ever been played in college - football."

- - - mississippi state and the tiger- will kick off the 20-20 season,- at- 2-30 p-m saturday... from baton- rouge.-