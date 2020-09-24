Global  
 

Two Louisville police officers shot and injured amid protests over Breonna Taylor's death

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 02:02s - Published
Two Louisville police officers shot and injured amid protests over Breonna Taylor's death

Two Louisville police officers shot and injured amid protests over Breonna Taylor's death

Demonstrators took to the streets of Louisville and other major US cities to protest after no charges were brought against police for Taylor's death.View on euronews


Shooting of Breonna Taylor 2020 police killing of a woman in Louisville, Kentucky

LeBron James not surprised at Breonna Taylor grand jury decision. [Video]

LeBron James not surprised at Breonna Taylor grand jury decision.

Breonna Taylor grand jury decision not a surprise to LeBron James

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:31Published

Louisville police arrest at least 24 in protest

 At least 24 people have been arrested in Louisville, Kentucky during the second night of protests over a grand jury's decision not to indict police officers on..
USATODAY.com

AP Top Stories September 25 A

 Here's the latest for Friday September 25th: More Breonna Taylor protests in Louisville; Trump introduces health care plan; Greece and Turkey trade accusations..
USATODAY.com

Ruth Bader Ginsburg makes history, Breonna Taylor, Heat-Celtics: 5 things to know Friday

 Ruth Bader Ginsburg to get historic honor, Breonna Taylor's family to hold a news conference in Louisville and more things to start your Friday.
USATODAY.com

Louisville, Kentucky Louisville, Kentucky City in Kentucky

Demonstrators take to the streets for the second night to protest Breonna Taylor grand jury decision

 Demonstrators took to the streets for a second night in Louisville to protest a Kentucky grand jury's decision not to indict any officers in the fatal police..
CBS News

Live Updates: Louisville, other cities see protests over Breonna Taylor case

After a Kentucky grand jury opted to indict only one of the three Louisville police officers in the...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •NewsmaxBelfast TelegraphCBS NewsSOHH


'Breonna Taylor's killing was an institutional one'

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Wednesday said there would be no charges against...
CBC.ca - Published

Louisville police report dozens of arrests during Breonna Taylor protests

At least 46 people were arrested Wednesday during protests in Louisville after a Kentucky grand...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •SOHH



Protests Continue In NYC Over Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Decision [Video]

Protests Continue In NYC Over Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Decision

Protests continued Thursday from Kentucky to New York over the decision not to charge any police officers for killing Breonna Taylor; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:38Published
Protesters Rally In Baltimore After Grand Jury Declines To Charge Officers In Breonna Taylor's Death [Video]

Protesters Rally In Baltimore After Grand Jury Declines To Charge Officers In Breonna Taylor's Death

Protesters took to the streets of Baltimore Thursday night, one day after a Kentucky grand jury declined to bring charges against three police officers in the death of Breonna Taylor.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 01:43Published
Demonstrators Gather At Hollywood Forever Cemetery To Protest Death Of Breonna Taylor [Video]

Demonstrators Gather At Hollywood Forever Cemetery To Protest Death Of Breonna Taylor

Dozens of demonstrators gathered at Hollywood Forever Cemetery Thursday night to protest the grand jury decision in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor by police in Louisville, Kentucky earlier this..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:33Published