Two Louisville police officers shot and injured amid protests over Breonna Taylor's death
Two Louisville police officers shot and injured amid protests over Breonna Taylor's death
Demonstrators took to the streets of Louisville and other major US cities to protest after no charges were brought against police for Taylor's death.View on euronews
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Louisville police arrest at least 24 in protest At least 24 people have been arrested in Louisville, Kentucky during the second night of protests over a grand jury's decision not to indict police officers on..
USATODAY.com
31 minutes ago
AP Top Stories September 25 A Here's the latest for Friday September 25th: More Breonna Taylor protests in Louisville; Trump introduces health care plan; Greece and Turkey trade accusations..
USATODAY.com
56 minutes ago
Related news from verified sources
After a Kentucky grand jury opted to indict only one of the three Louisville police officers in the...
FOXNews.com - Published
1 day ago Also reported by •
Newsmax • Belfast Telegraph • CBS News • SOHH
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Wednesday said there would be no charges against...
CBC.ca - Published
6 hours ago
At least 46 people were arrested Wednesday during protests in Louisville after a Kentucky grand...
FOXNews.com - Published
1 day ago Also reported by •
SOHH
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources