Bihar Polls 2020: What are the poll dates and when will the results be announced | Oneindia News

Bihar Polls 2020: What are the poll dates and when will the results be announced

The Bihar Legislative Assembly Elections 2020 will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and 7.

The counting of votes and the results will be declared on November 10.

The Election Commission said the polls will be held in less phases this year to minimise the movement of security personnel, due to their wellbeing as well as the Covid-19 pandemic.

With this announcement, the Model Code of Conduct comes into force in the state.

Bihar’s 243-member Assembly is set to expire on October 29, 2020.

In the first phase of voting, 71 Assembly constituencies in 16 districts will go to polls; in the second phase, 94 constituencies in 17 districts will vote; and in the third and last phase, voting will be held in 78 constituencies in 15 districts.