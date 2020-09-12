Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bihar Polls 2020: What are the poll dates and when will the results be announced | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:04s - Published
Bihar Polls 2020: What are the poll dates and when will the results be announced | Oneindia News

Bihar Polls 2020: What are the poll dates and when will the results be announced | Oneindia News

The Bihar Legislative Assembly Elections 2020 will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and 7.

The counting of votes and the results will be declared on November 10.

The Election Commission said the polls will be held in less phases this year to minimise the movement of security personnel, due to their wellbeing as well as the Covid-19 pandemic.

With this announcement, the Model Code of Conduct comes into force in the state.

Bihar’s 243-member Assembly is set to expire on October 29, 2020.

In the first phase of voting, 71 Assembly constituencies in 16 districts will go to polls; in the second phase, 94 constituencies in 17 districts will vote; and in the third and last phase, voting will be held in 78 constituencies in 15 districts.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Richard99006507

Richard @PostTruthIndia Tu kuch bhi bol chatu lekin why did u delete the poll on bihar also how did aap qualify for bihar p… https://t.co/WsB8QF3NfM 6 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Bihar poll dates, Sunil Gavaskar stokes controversy & more news | Oneindia News [Video]

Bihar poll dates, Sunil Gavaskar stokes controversy & more news | Oneindia News

Bihar election dates announced, polls and campaigning to be held with Covid-19 protocols in place; Farmers launch agitation against contentious agricultural bills; UP CM Yogi Adityanath backs 'name &..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:07Published
‘Selfish interests took over’: PM Modi’s jibe at RJD & Congress in Bihar [Video]

‘Selfish interests took over’: PM Modi’s jibe at RJD & Congress in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated seven urban infrastructure projects in poll-bound Bihar. Out of them, four projects are related to water supply, two on sewerage treatment and one on riverfront..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:20Published
'Traitors', 'Rs 8,000 crore debt': Scindia attacks ex-Congress colleagues [Video]

'Traitors', 'Rs 8,000 crore debt': Scindia attacks ex-Congress colleagues

Member of Parliament and leader of Bharatiya Janata Party, Jyotiraditya Scindia, trained his guns at senior leaders of the Indian National Congress party in Madhya Pradesh. Scindia, who was a..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:40Published