Shannon Sharpe reacts to LeBron's Lakers Game 4 win over the Nuggets | UNDISPUTED

Shannon Sharpe reacts to LeBron's Lakers Game 4 win over the Nuggets | UNDISPUTED

The Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets came down to the wire again in Game 4 last night.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis combined for 60 points, just 10 short of Shannon’s prediction, but they were able to secure the win and go up 3-1 in the series.

The Lakers outscored Denver on second-chance points 25 to 6 thanks to their offensive rebounding down the stretch.

Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Game 4.


