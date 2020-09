President Trump on Saturday announced Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee for the Supreme Court seat left vacant by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death last week.

Now that Trump has named Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court, the Senate can start...

US President Donald Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett to be the new Supreme Court justice.

Multiple reports are saying that President *Donald Trump* will be nominating Judge *Amy Coney...