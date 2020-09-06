Police clashed with anti-racism protesters and pushed back members of the press in downtown Portland, Oregon into early Sunday morning, making more than 20 arrests.

Arrests as police clash with Portland protesters

Oregon Gov. 'incredibly worried' about Proud Boys rally Oregon Governor Kate Brown on Friday declared a state of emergency in Portland over the weekend due to risks of violence as thousands of members of what she called "white supremacist groups" such as the Proud Boys hold a rally. Freddie Joyner has more.

The Oregon governor declared an emergency in advance of the event hosted by a right-wing group with a history of violence at protests. Local Black activists..

People gathered Saturday afternoon in Portland for demonstrations, as the city approaches its fifth month of almost nightly protests against racial injustice and..

Here are the top stories for Saturday, Sept. 26th: Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett for court; Dozens in body armor in Portland for right-wing rally; Woman to..

The far-right group Proud Boys are holding a rally Portland, Oregon, on Saturday. Police are on alert for clashes for counter demonstrators.

An Uber delivery man was riding his bike in Portland Saturday night when he was swarmed by cops and taken to the ground. The man was riding along and passed a..

The most populous city in Oregon, US

Portland, Oregon The most populous city in Oregon, US

Portland police are expecting people in the 'thousands', some from out of state, will be on hand for...

Hundreds of supporters of the right-wing Proud Boys group rallied in Portland, Oregon on Saturday in...

Helmet camera footage captured tense clashes between protesters and police in Portland, Oregon during...