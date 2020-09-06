Arrests as police clash with Portland protesters

Global  
 

Police clashed with anti-racism protesters and pushed back members of the press in downtown Portland, Oregon into early Sunday morning, making more than 20 arrests.


Uber Delivery Driver Thrown Off Bike, Hogtied By Portland Cops

 An Uber delivery man was riding his bike in Portland Saturday night when he was swarmed by cops and taken to the ground. The man was riding along and passed a..
Far-right group Proud Boys rally in Portland, Oregon

 The far-right group Proud Boys are holding a rally Portland, Oregon, on Saturday. Police are on alert for clashes for counter demonstrators.
AP Top Stories Sept. 26 P

 Here are the top stories for Saturday, Sept. 26th: Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett for court; Dozens in body armor in Portland for right-wing rally; Woman to..
Demonstrators gather for Portland rallies

 People gathered Saturday afternoon in Portland for demonstrations, as the city approaches its fifth month of almost nightly protests against racial injustice and..
Portland Protests Get Underway as Proud Boys Gather for Rally

 The Oregon governor declared an emergency in advance of the event hosted by a right-wing group with a history of violence at protests. Local Black activists..
Oregon Gov. 'incredibly worried' about Proud Boys rally [Video]

Oregon Gov. 'incredibly worried' about Proud Boys rally

Oregon Governor Kate Brown on Friday declared a state of emergency in Portland over the weekend due to risks of violence as thousands of members of what she called "white supremacist groups" such as the Proud Boys hold a rally. Freddie Joyner has more.

Helmet cam captures Portland uproar after Breonna Taylor ruling

Helmet camera footage captured tense clashes between protesters and police in Portland, Oregon during...
Proud Boys Portland Rally Largely Peaceful But Clashes Downtown

Hundreds of supporters of the right-wing Proud Boys group rallied in Portland, Oregon on Saturday in...
Portland police brace for out-of-state protesters

Portland police are expecting people in the 'thousands', some from out of state, will be on hand for...
11 Arrested In Portland Riots [Video]

11 Arrested In Portland Riots

CNN reports that on Friday police arrested 11 people in Portland, Oregon. The arrests came after violent protestors rioted outside a federal building. The PPB said a group began marching from a park..

Portland, Oregon, protesters light fire near police precinct [Video]

Portland, Oregon, protesters light fire near police precinct

A fire started outside a police precinct on Portland's north side resulted in about 15 arrests during protests Sunday night into Monday morning, police said.

Protests And Pain Continue In Portland, Ore., Rochester [Video]

Protests And Pain Continue In Portland, Ore., Rochester

Protesters demanding police reform hit the streets for the 100th consecutive day in Portland, while residents in upstate New York are calling for justice following the killing of a Black man by police...

