Trump Insists New York Times Report That He Paid $750 In Tax Returns While In Office Is 'Made Up'
President Donald Trump says the New York Times report was "made up," and has once again claimed he cannot release his returns because he is under audit -- which does not stop him from releasing them publicly.
President Donald Trump paid no federal income taxes in 10 of the past 15 years, according to a report in The New York Times. Trump has fiercely guarded his tax filings, becoming the only president in..
