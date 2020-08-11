Several Local Players Standout in Opening SEC Football Weekend

Global  
 

Back and several local players had their numbers called when s-e-c play kicked off saturday.

With saturday's s-e-c slate behind us, lets take a look at the defensive performances of some north alabama natives.

Florence's erroll thompson -- the sec's active career tackle leader -- racked up a sack and 10 total tackles as mississippi state took down the defending national champion l-s-u tigers.

Muscle shoals high alum jordyn peters had 2 tackles for auburn yesterday in their victory over kentucky.

Jaydon hill out of bob jones registered one tackle for florida in the gators victory over ole miss.

Huntsville native and georgia linebacker monty rice picked up three tackles as the bulldogs defeated arkansas.

And madison's own labryan ray had four tackles including a sack for the crimson tide as alabama defeated mizzou.

All five local boys were winners on saturday..

