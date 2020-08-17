Two more Covid deaths in St. Joseph (9-28-20)

Global  
 

- - cases, hospitalizations and deaths all on the rise.

The st.

Joseph health department reporting two new deaths over the weekend.

One woman in her 40s ,.

Another woman in her 70s.

Both had underlying health conditions.

That brings the total death count locally up to 27.

The health department also reporting 175 new covid-19 cases -- which is a new daily high since the pandemic began other than the initial reports we received from triumph foods last spring.

Mayor bill mcmurray commented on this spike coming during a time that the city is currently under a mask mandate.

.

(sot mayor bill mcmurray: we have to take some drastic measurent, some prudent risk management will get us through this and if we just kind of wander out, don't wear the mask, and it could have some serious, even lethal consequences.) the hospital also commenting on their increase in covid-19 inpatients,... new numbers today show mosaic life care with the highest number of patients hospitalized since the pandemic began... their latest numbers showing 50 people hospitalized in st.

Joseph and maryville.

You can see nearly all of them are in st.

Joseph..

48 at the hospital in st.

Joseph, two in maryville.... in a statement to kq2 ..the hospital says they are watching the numbers closely...and that the number of patients at mosaic shows signficant community spread in our area... 48 is the maximum number of patients they can have on the 5th floor of the hospital in their covid 19 unit.

Should they get more, they'll have to clear out space on their 4th floor and move




