Committee Deciding New Home for Owensboro Confederate Monument

The statue has stood on the Daviess County Courthouse lawn for 220 years, but now a special committee is tasked with recommending a new location for the monument.

Formed committee meeting -- for just the 2nd time - earlier tonight.

44news reporter valerie lyons has the latest on the efforts to re-locate the century old piece.

After the decision to relocate the owensboro confederate statue instead of outright remove it relocation committee was formed.

The statue has stood on the daviess county courthouse lawn since 1900 but the 5-member committee met tuesday to discuss where it should stand next.?the main thing is public input.

And we really want that message to get out to people.

It not our desire.

It may end up not being for instance my very favorite desire, i don know.

But it will be what we hear the most from with the most good reasoning?

The committee has already received about a dozen suggestions from community members waiting to see more input before it makes a final recommendation to the daviess county fiscal court.

And the committee is stressing that the relocation of the monument isn what in question but rather where and why it should be moved.

"the decision has been made, the statue will be moved and so when comments come in saying 'don't move it', those are just automatically disregarded."

And while it's still early stages -- with no location decided on as of yet -- the committee does agree on one thing -- "i don't want it to be put in a place where it can easily be destroyed.

I'm not in favor of rewriting history.

It is what it is.

And for nothing else it's standing there to remind us -- don't do that anymore."

The final recommendation is due by march 3rd of 20-21 -- but dew hopes a decision can be made before this year end.

In owensboro -- vl-44news.

