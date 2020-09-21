Global  
 

Trump supporters declare president clear debate winner

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:09s
Trump supporters gathered in City of Industry, east of Los Angeles, on Tuesday (September 29) for a watch party for the first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Vice President Joe Biden.


Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Who won the presidential debate? Not voters with arguments, attacks, and little substance

 Who won the presidential debate is in the eye of the beholder as Trump and Biden argue, giving little of substance to voters and both claiming victory.
USATODAY.com
Trump and Biden clash over white supremacists and coronavirus [Video]

Donald Trump and Joe Biden have clashed in their first debate ahead of the USpresidential election. The pair sparred over white supremacists - with MrTrump refusing to condemn such groups - and over the president's handling ofthe coronavirus. Mr Trump said his infamous comment that people could tryinjecting disinfectant to treat Covid-19 was said "sarcastically".

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:26

Trump to far-right extremists: 'Stand back and stand by'

 President Donald Trump on Tuesday didn’t clearly condemn white supremacist groups and their role in violence in some American cities this summer, branding it..
WorldNews

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee


Los Angeles County, California Los Angeles County, California County in California, United States

In California: Nail salons can reopen, and Joshua trees get protection under state law

 Plus: Vanessa Bryant sues the Los Angeles County sheriff over photos deputies allegedly took of her husband's crash site.
 
USATODAY.com

Vanessa Bryant sues Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department over alleged photos deputies took at crash site

 Vanessa Bryant is suing L.A. County, the sheriff's department and LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva over alleged photos sheriff's deputies took.
USATODAY.com

Fire is one of largest ever in Los Angeles County

 An enormous wildfire that churned through mountains northeast of Los Angeles and into the Mojave Desert is continuing to threaten homes, but officials say calmer..
USATODAY.com

City of Industry, California City of Industry, California City in California, United States

Chris Wallace Calls Out Trump in Fiery Health Care Debate, Trump Shoots Back: ‘I Guess I’m Debating You, Not Him’

The first debate between President *Donald Trump* and former Vice President *Joe Biden* led to a...
Mediaite - Published

Trump Tells Supporters He Won Before Debate Begins

President Donald Trump told supporters in an official campaign email he won the first presidential...
Newsmax - Published

How Trump, Biden are preparing for first presidential debate

How Trump, Biden are preparing for first presidential debate WASHINGTON — Ahead of the first debate-stage matchup between President Donald Trump and his...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •TMZ.comFOXNews.comCBS NewsNewsy



Bay Area Voters Organize Watch Parties For Presidential Debates [Video]

President Donald Trump and Vice-President Joe Biden squared off in the first presidential debate of 2020. Juliette Goodrich got voter reactions at watch parties in Alameda County.

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:07
Anti-Trump protesters march In Cleveland ahead of presidential debate [Video]

Hundreds of people took to the streets of Cleveland, Ohio to protest against President Donald Trump on September 29 ahead of the first presidential debate.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:30
Trump, Biden Exchange Attacks In First Presidential Debate [Video]

The first presidential debate between President Trump and Joe Biden featured a chaotic series of bitter exchanges and name-calling.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 03:10