Manchester City sign Portugal defender Dias from Benfica
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
World Press Cartoon awards face down censorship - and COVID-19 Resistance to censorship was a central theme of the World Press Cartoon awards in Portugal and the subsequent ongoing exhibition. The ceremony also managed to sucessfully navigate COVID-imposed restrictions. View on euronews Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 04:00 Published on January 1, 1970 Mourinho excited to have Bale - 'one of the best in Europe' Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho is very happy with the signings of Gareth Bale and Sergio Reguilon but the Portuguese says he wants more players before the transfer window closes. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 06:25 Published on January 1, 1970 Gabeira breaks women's big wave record with Nazare giant VIDEO SHOWS: FILE OF WORLD SURF LEAGUE'S XXL BIGGEST WAVE WINNER MAYA GABEIRA IN ACTION RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: NAZARE, PORTUGAL (FILE - FEBRUARY 11, 2020) (WORLD SURF LEAGUE - SEE Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 00:29 Published on January 1, 1970
Wolves 1-3 Man City: Press conference with Pep Guardiola Post-match press conference with Man City manager Pep Guardiola after hisside's 3-1 victory against Wolves at the Molineux Stadium. City impressed inthe win as Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Gabriel Jesus struck in theirPremier League opener on Monday. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:39 Published on January 1, 1970 Pep Guardiola on almost signing Messi Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola responds to claims of his side almostsigning Lionel Messi and their record goalscorer Sergio Aguero missingMonday’s Premier League season opener at Wolves. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:47 Published now
Related news from verified sources
Manchester City have completed the £62million signing of centre-back Ruben Dias on a six-year deal...
Belfast Telegraph - Published
16 hours ago Also reported by •
BBC News
Manchester City hold talks over signing Benfica's Portugal defender Ruben Dias as they target a...
BBC Sport - Published
5 days ago Also reported by •
SoccerNews.com • Belfast Telegraph
Man City target Ruben Dias has given a strong indication that he has played his final match for...
talkSPORT - Published
4 days ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
Dias: I love to win! Manchester City's new £65m signing Ruben Dias talks about why he wanted to play in the Premier League and the reasons for joining City. Pictures from City TV Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:01 Published 12 hours ago
NYC Elementary Students Head Back To School Thousands of New York City students are back in class today for the first time since March, but the return comes as the city's reopening plan has come under attack. CBS2's John Dias has the details. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:47 Published 18 hours ago
NYC Elementary Schools Reopen For In-Person Learning Thousands of New York City public school children are getting ready to head back to class for their first day of in-person learning since the shutdown began in March. This comes as many teachers say.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:49 Published 1 day ago