Manchester City sign Portugal defender Dias from Benfica

Pep Guardiola 's new defender will strengthen back line and he says he loves to win

Manchester City are set to complete the £65m signing of Benfica defender Ruben Dias, with Nicolas Otamendi going the other way.

Pep Guardiola on almost signing Messi Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola responds to claims of his side almostsigning Lionel Messi and their record goalscorer Sergio Aguero missingMonday’s Premier League season opener at Wolves.

Manchester City hold off a second-half Wolves comeback to begin their quest to regain the Premier League title with a win at Molineux.

Wolves 1-3 Man City: Press conference with Pep Guardiola Post-match press conference with Man City manager Pep Guardiola after hisside's 3-1 victory against Wolves at the Molineux Stadium. City impressed inthe win as Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Gabriel Jesus struck in theirPremier League opener on Monday.

A leader and one of Europe's most promising centre-backs - meet Ruben Dias, the man Man City hope can fill the void left by Vincent Kompany.

Manchester United have another bid rejected for Jadon Sancho, Pep Guardiola wants a new left-back at Manchester City, plus more.

Mourinho excited to have Bale - 'one of the best in Europe' Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho is very happy with the signings of Gareth Bale and Sergio Reguilon but the Portuguese says he wants more players before the transfer window closes.

Man City target Ruben Dias has given a strong indication that he has played his final match for...