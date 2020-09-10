Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Manchester City sign Portugal defender Dias from Benfica

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:42s - Published
Manchester City sign Portugal defender Dias from Benfica

Manchester City sign Portugal defender Dias from Benfica

Pep Guardiola's new defender will strengthen back line and he says he loves to win


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Portugal Portugal Country in Southwestern Europe

World Press Cartoon awards face down censorship - and COVID-19 [Video]

World Press Cartoon awards face down censorship - and COVID-19

Resistance to censorship was a central theme of the World Press Cartoon awards in Portugal and the subsequent ongoing exhibition. The ceremony also managed to sucessfully navigate COVID-imposed restrictions. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 04:00Published
Mourinho excited to have Bale - 'one of the best in Europe' [Video]

Mourinho excited to have Bale - 'one of the best in Europe'

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho is very happy with the signings of Gareth Bale and Sergio Reguilon but the Portuguese says he wants more players before the transfer window closes.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 06:25Published
Liverpool sign Portugal forward Jota from Wolves [Video]

Liverpool sign Portugal forward Jota from Wolves

Liverpool complete the signing of Portugal forward Diogo Jota from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a long-term contract.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:03Published
Gabeira breaks women's big wave record with Nazare giant [Video]

Gabeira breaks women's big wave record with Nazare giant

VIDEO SHOWS: FILE OF WORLD SURF LEAGUE'S XXL BIGGEST WAVE WINNER MAYA GABEIRA IN ACTION RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: NAZARE, PORTUGAL (FILE - FEBRUARY 11, 2020) (WORLD SURF LEAGUE - SEE

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 00:29Published

Manchester City F.C. Manchester City F.C. Association football club

Man Utd have £91m Sancho bid rejected - Wednesday's football gossip

 Manchester United have another bid rejected for Jadon Sancho, Pep Guardiola wants a new left-back at Manchester City, plus more.
BBC News

Ruben Dias: Manchester City sign Benfica defender on six-year deal

 Manchester City sign defender Ruben Dias from Benfica on a six-year deal for around £65m.
BBC News

Is Dias the leader Man City have craved since Kompany left?

 A leader and one of Europe's most promising centre-backs - meet Ruben Dias, the man Man City hope can fill the void left by Vincent Kompany.
BBC News

Pep Guardiola Pep Guardiola Spanish professional association football player and manager

Wolves 1-3 Man City: Press conference with Pep Guardiola [Video]

Wolves 1-3 Man City: Press conference with Pep Guardiola

Post-match press conference with Man City manager Pep Guardiola after hisside's 3-1 victory against Wolves at the Molineux Stadium. City impressed inthe win as Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Gabriel Jesus struck in theirPremier League opener on Monday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:39Published

Wolves 1-3 Manchester City: Pep Guardiola's side start with away win

 Manchester City hold off a second-half Wolves comeback to begin their quest to regain the Premier League title with a win at Molineux.
BBC News
Pep Guardiola on almost signing Messi [Video]

Pep Guardiola on almost signing Messi

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola responds to claims of his side almostsigning Lionel Messi and their record goalscorer Sergio Aguero missingMonday’s Premier League season opener at Wolves.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published

S.L. Benfica S.L. Benfica Portuguese association football club

Ruben Dias: Man City agree to sign Benfica defender, Nicolas Otamendi to go other way

 Manchester City agree a £65m deal to sign Benfica defender Ruben Dias, with Nicolas Otamendi going the other way.
BBC News

Ruben Dias: Man City set to sign Benfica defender, Nicolas Otamendi to go other way

 Manchester City are set to complete the £65m signing of Benfica defender Ruben Dias, with Nicolas Otamendi going the other way.
BBC News

Related news from verified sources

Manchester City sign Portugal defender Ruben Dias for £62m

Manchester City have completed the £62million signing of centre-back Ruben Dias on a six-year deal...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •BBC News


Ruben Dias: Manchester City hold talks over signing Benfica defender

Manchester City hold talks over signing Benfica's Portugal defender Ruben Dias as they target a...
BBC Sport - Published Also reported by •SoccerNews.comBelfast Telegraph


Man City transfer target Ruben Dias all but confirms Benfica exit after scoring in what could be final match

Man City target Ruben Dias has given a strong indication that he has played his final match for...
talkSPORT - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Dias: I love to win! [Video]

Dias: I love to win!

Manchester City's new £65m signing Ruben Dias talks about why he wanted to play in the Premier League and the reasons for joining City. Pictures from City TV

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:01Published
NYC Elementary Students Head Back To School [Video]

NYC Elementary Students Head Back To School

Thousands of New York City students are back in class today for the first time since March, but the return comes as the city's reopening plan has come under attack. CBS2's John Dias has the details.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:47Published
NYC Elementary Schools Reopen For In-Person Learning [Video]

NYC Elementary Schools Reopen For In-Person Learning

Thousands of New York City public school children are getting ready to head back to class for their first day of in-person learning since the shutdown began in March. This comes as many teachers say..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:49Published