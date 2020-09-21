New York City Indoor Dining Is Back
Diners can now eat indoors for the first time in months in New York City, but expect some major changes.
CBS2's Christina Fan explains.
NYC Welcomes Back Indoor DiningIn another step on the road to reopening, New York City restaurants will reopen for indoor dining today for the first time since March. CBS2's John Dias reports.
Coronavirus Headlines: Sept. 29, 2020New York City restaurants will resume indoor dining Wednesday. Plus, the American Dream Mall in New Jersey will reopen its doors Thursday.
Sidewalk Dining Permanently Extended in New York CityOutdoor dining in New York City has been made permanent by Mayor Bill de Blasio. Keith Powers, NYC council member, joined Cheddar to discuss the city's vision for the future of restaurants in the city..