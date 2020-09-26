|
|
|
'Proud Boys' trending after being mentioned during debate
Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 02:01s - Published
'Proud Boys' trending after being mentioned during debate
One of the moments now trending on social media was an exchange from the debate between President Trump and Joe Biden regarding the far-right group, the Proud Boys.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Members of the Proud Boys, a neofascist SPLC-designated hate group, celebrated after President Trump...
The Wrap - Published
Also reported by •Mediaite
|
Around one thousand supporters of the right-wing Proud Boys group, some armed, rallied in Portland,...
Japan Today - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|