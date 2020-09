The 6th Plan, defined in 2020 If you are wondering why rich people are happy to support Trump, it is because they know what is coming. In 10 yea… https://t.co/fitwvEoIfE 1 second ago

Denise @NBCNews Trump needs a rubber, sound proof room with no mic. We already know he’s a racist bully 1 second ago

mad RT @trevor_norris0: You know Trump be on Twitter too much he argue just like a stan account 1 second ago

Jamie Chitwood @IAmTopherTwo @BarbSain @mi_mcca @Franklin_Graham so if I'm a racist for supporting Trump then we all know what that makes you biden boi 1 second ago

Frederick Marvin @palazzo214 @realDonaldTrump I don’t know if trump is smart enough to do that much planning. He has more feral cunn… https://t.co/sZM4PgJJqI 1 second ago

beverly whitner RT @Yamiche: President Trump just now at the White House: "I don't know who Proud Boys are. But whoever they are they have to stand down, l… 1 second ago

SNFinVA RT @joshscampbell: Senator Mike Lee: How can you speculate about alleged Russian leverage over Trump "when you don't seem to know anything… 1 second ago