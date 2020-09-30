Global  
 

Trump's 'stand by' remark eclipses post-debate spin

[NFA] When asked if he would condemn white supremacists at Tuesday night's debate, the U.S. president dodged the question.

Debates commission says changes coming to format for next 2 debates

 The announcement from the Commission on Presidential Debates comes after the first debate between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden spiraled..
CBS News

Tuesday’s Debate Made Clear the Gravest Threat to the Election: The President Himself

 President Trump’s unwillingness to say he would abide by the result, and his disinformation campaign about election fraud went beyond anything President..
NYTimes.com

Biden's message to Proud Boys is "cease and desist"

 In Tuesday night's debate, President Trump told the Proud Boys to "stand back and stand by."
CBS News

September editorial cartoon gallery

 Editorial cartoons on COVID-19 Coronavirus, Trump, Biden, Democrats, racial strife and more from across the USA TODAY Network.
USATODAY.com

Democratic nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump faced off on Tuesday night (Sept. 29) for the first general election presidential debate of 2020.

The first presidential debate has been described as a "debacle" and a "mess" among other things. Today, the candidates hit the campaign trail after last night's fiery face-off.

During a fiery first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio Tuesday night, President Donald Trump refused to condemn white supremacist acts of violence, instead telling the right-wing Proud Boys group..

