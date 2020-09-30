Trump's 'stand by' remark eclipses post-debate spin
[NFA] When asked if he would condemn white supremacists at Tuesday night's debate, the U.S. president dodged the question.
Trump: 'Proud Boys, stand back and stand by'During a fiery first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio Tuesday night, President Donald Trump refused to condemn white supremacist acts of violence, instead telling the right-wing Proud Boys group..