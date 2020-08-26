Trump: 'Proud Boys, stand back and stand by'

During a fiery first presidential debate in Cleveland , Ohio Tuesday night, President Donald Trump refused to condemn white supremacist acts of violence, instead telling the right-wing Proud Boys group to "stand back and stand by."

Oregon Gov. 'incredibly worried' about Proud Boys rally Oregon Governor Kate Brown on Friday declared a state of emergency in Portland over the weekend due to risks of violence as thousands of members of what she called "white supremacist groups" such as the Proud Boys hold a rally. Freddie Joyner has more.

The far-right group Proud Boys are holding a rally Portland, Oregon, on Saturday. Police are on alert for clashes for counter demonstrators.

The two debated in Cleveland in the first of three debates before the presidential election.

Biden: Trump told you virus would be 'gone' by Easter Responding to President Donald Trump's vaccine claims at the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Democratic nominee Joe Biden said Trump is the "same man who told you this would go away by Easter."

After more than a year of circling each other, Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden met on the debate stage today in Ohio.The..

US President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden traded attacks over the U.S. response to the coronavirus during first presidential debate on Tuesday..

At the first presidential debate on Tuesday night, Joe Biden criticized President Trump's alleged comments calling fallen soldiers "losers," saying his late son..

Trump, Biden spar over race, 'law and order' Democratic nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump targeted each other's record on race in America and the issue of 'law and order' at the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio on Tuesday.

