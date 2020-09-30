Biden Takes Aim At Trump In Post-Debate Train Tour
The presidential campaign trail ran through Western Pennsylvania on Wednesday.
KDKA's Jon Delano has more from an interview with Joe Biden.
#GoPackGo #LAGalaxy @MeaCadwell @HereForTheUSA1 @RepsForBiden The ignorance in this post is priceless.
Most third party voters lean m… https://t.co/GQMw4G4NjL 3 hours ago
[email protected] RT @GregBoucher93: The most satisfying part of the post debate quick takes is hearing the same dummies who told us Hillary destroyed Trump… 3 hours ago
AlWalentis It is customary for post-debate takes to focus on who "won.” That’s like trying to determine who "won" a football g… https://t.co/sodNC6E7UB 4 hours ago
jasond Biden takes post-debate shot at Trump with crying emoji https://t.co/uizvI7mnGE via @YahooNews you mean someone on… https://t.co/4ypkGbRtmI 7 hours ago
Greg Boucher ⭐🇺🇸⭐ The most satisfying part of the post debate quick takes is hearing the same dummies who told us Hillary destroyed T… https://t.co/2kziLFMd3Q 7 hours ago
Chris Nute @kathleenmonk @kinsellawarren Pretty sure it takes 2 to Tango Kathleen. I saw Biden ‘try’ to give it as much as he… https://t.co/XX32cYlaRI 8 hours ago
Andrew J. Zahuranec @mcimaps I’ve been frustrated but not surprised by how many “both sides lobbed insults” and
“Trump attacks, Biden… https://t.co/7fItMS5Ab2 15 hours ago
Investburg A Month Back Trump N Biden were neck to neck !!!
Post-debate CNN poll: Six in 10 say Biden won the debate
Look wh… https://t.co/LpaPe6ByQS 21 hours ago
Biden has no regrets on Cleveland debate performance but rues distractions from the issuesFormer Vice President Joe Biden talks with News 5 the day after the fiery first presidential debate as he embarked on whistle stop tour into Pennsylvania.
Biden’s 10-Hour Train Campaign Tour Pulls Into Pittsburgh, Several Other Stops ScheduledFormer Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee, is taking a 10-hour train tour from Ohio, where he debated President Donald Trump last night, into Pennsylvania. KDKA political editor Jon..
Former V.P. Joe Biden talks with News 5's John Kosich after first presidential debateFormer V.P. Joe Biden talks with News 5's John Kosich after first presidential debate.