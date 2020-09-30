Global  
 

Biden Takes Aim At Trump In Post-Debate Train Tour

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh
Biden Takes Aim At Trump In Post-Debate Train Tour

Biden Takes Aim At Trump In Post-Debate Train Tour

The presidential campaign trail ran through Western Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

KDKA's Jon Delano has more from an interview with Joe Biden.


Biden begins train tour after contentious debate

Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden heads out on a train tour through Ohio and Pennsylvania...
USATODAY.com

'He basically looks down on us.' Biden paints Trump as uncaring during post-debate tour of Ohio, Pennsylvania

Joe Biden embarked Wednesday on a six-city train tour of Ohio and Pennsylvania to promote his...
USATODAY.com

Biden slams Trump as 'entitled, self-serving'

Democratic vice presidential nominee Joe Biden blasted President Donald Trump as "an entitled...
USATODAY.com



Biden has no regrets on Cleveland debate performance but rues distractions from the issues [Video]

Biden has no regrets on Cleveland debate performance but rues distractions from the issues

Former Vice President Joe Biden talks with News 5 the day after the fiery first presidential debate as he embarked on whistle stop tour into Pennsylvania.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5
Biden’s 10-Hour Train Campaign Tour Pulls Into Pittsburgh, Several Other Stops Scheduled [Video]

Biden’s 10-Hour Train Campaign Tour Pulls Into Pittsburgh, Several Other Stops Scheduled

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee, is taking a 10-hour train tour from Ohio, where he debated President Donald Trump last night, into Pennsylvania. KDKA political editor Jon..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh
Former V.P. Joe Biden talks with News 5's John Kosich after first presidential debate [Video]

Former V.P. Joe Biden talks with News 5's John Kosich after first presidential debate

Former V.P. Joe Biden talks with News 5's John Kosich after first presidential debate.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5