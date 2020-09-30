Global  
 

Trump's 'Proud Boys' comments face continued scrutiny

After he was asked to condemn white supremacy groups at Tuesday’s debate, President Donald Trump tried to clarify his remarks on Wednesday.


Donald Trump tells Proud Boys to ‘stand down’ following election debate

US President Donald Trump has called for the Proud Boys to “stand down” after he failed to...
Navarro Blames Chris Wallace for Trump's Proud Boys Comment

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro Wednesday blamed Fox News anchor and debate moderator Chris...
Trump says he doesn't know who Proud Boys are, says 'let law enforcement do their work'

President Trump on Wednesday tried to clear up confusion after telling the right-wing men’s group...
Former AG Swanson Responds to Trump [Video]

Former AG Swanson Responds to Trump

She's responding to Trump's debate comment about the Proud Boys, and Trump is clarifying his statement.

ADL Says Proud Boys Have Presence In And Around Illinois [Video]

ADL Says Proud Boys Have Presence In And Around Illinois

The first presidential debate on Tuesday night was remarkable for its chaos and confrontation, and for many, a remark by President Donald Trump about a group known as the Proud Boys stood out in..

'Proud Boys' trending after being mentioned during debate [Video]

'Proud Boys' trending after being mentioned during debate

One of the moments now trending on social media was an exchange from the debate between President Trump and Joe Biden regarding the far-right group, the Proud Boys.

