Trump's 'Proud Boys' comments face continued scrutiny
After he was asked to condemn white supremacy groups at Tuesday’s debate, President Donald Trump tried to clarify his remarks on Wednesday.
Former AG Swanson Responds to TrumpShe's responding to Trump's debate comment about the Proud Boys, and Trump is clarifying his statement.
ADL Says Proud Boys Have Presence In And Around IllinoisThe first presidential debate on Tuesday night was remarkable for its chaos and confrontation, and for many, a remark by President Donald Trump about a group known as the Proud Boys stood out in..
'Proud Boys' trending after being mentioned during debateOne of the moments now trending on social media was an exchange from the debate between President Trump and Joe Biden regarding the far-right group, the Proud Boys.