Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

EU hits UK with legal action over Brexit

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:36s - Published
EU hits UK with legal action over Brexit

EU hits UK with legal action over Brexit

Britain and the European Union have agreed that they still disagree on key parts of trade agreement talks, but London will work hard to try to secure a deal.

That comes after the European bloc launched a legal case against the UK.

Adam Reed reports.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

Belgian city of Leuven recognised as 'innovation hub' with EU award [Video]

Belgian city of Leuven recognised as 'innovation hub' with EU award

While the EU has praised Leuven's model of governance, the city's mayor has said that getting citizens and stakeholders to actively participate is easier in a city of 100,000 people.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:48Published

Bradford MP Naz Shah gets apology for 'horrendous' Leave.EU post

 Naz Shah faced death threats and abuse following a libellous post by the Leave.EU group.
BBC News
EU launches legal action against UK over controversial Brexit bill [Video]

EU launches legal action against UK over controversial Brexit bill

The UK government now has one month to reply to the Commission's letter.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:59Published

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

Over 7,500 finance jobs have left UK for Europe [Video]

Over 7,500 finance jobs have left UK for Europe

More than 7,500 finance jobs and a trillion pounds in assets have already left Britain for the European Union as banks prepare for full-blown Brexit in January, consultants EY said on Thursday. Ciara Lee reports

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:56Published

EU confirms legal action against UK over Brexit

 The European Commission has given formal notice that legal action will be taken against the United Kingdom over its controversial Brexit legislation. Ursula von..
New Zealand Herald

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

Khan urges Government to tackle inequalities leading to minority Covid-19 deaths [Video]

Khan urges Government to tackle inequalities leading to minority Covid-19 deaths

Black people are at almost twice the risk of dying from Covid-19 than whitepeople, a new study commissioned by London Mayor Sadiq Khan has found. Mr Khanis urging the Government to tackle the inequalities which have led toLondoners experiencing a disproportionate impact of Covid-19 after theindependent report highlighted the uneven effect of the pandemic in relationto factors such as ethnicity and gender.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:58Published
New Zealand police perform haka to honour ex-colleague Sergeant Matt Ratana [Video]

New Zealand police perform haka to honour ex-colleague Sergeant Matt Ratana

Police officers in New Zealand perform a haka in memory of Sergeant MattRatana four days after he was shot dead inside a custody centre in London. Thegroup of officers carried out the traditional Maori dance at Porirua Collegenear Wellington following the shooting last Friday in Croydon, south London.Originally from Hawke's Bay, Sgt Ratana went to the UK in 1989 but he returnedto New Zealand to serve in the police between 2003 and 2008.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:24Published
Twenty-nine tonnes of carrots dumped outside London university for art installation [Video]

Twenty-nine tonnes of carrots dumped outside London university for art installation

Twenty-nine tonnes of carrots have been dumped outside a London university aspart of an art installation. Grounding, a piece by Spanish-Welsh artist RafaelPerez Evans, was installed by a large lorry outside the Ben Pimlott buildingat Goldsmiths College in New Cross, which is part of the University of London.The artist said the vegetables are unwanted and would not have made it tosupermarket shelves, and will eventually be collected as animal feed. Sinceits installation on Tuesday, many students have clambered atop the orange pilefor a photo opportunity, with some even taking carrots home to eat. Afterseeing the piece, 20-year-old musical theatre student Eden Groualle told thePA news agency: “I thought it was very bizarre but knew this is veryGoldsmiths, and all that was left was to understand what it meant.” Accordingto Mr Perez Evans’ website, the artwork explores “the tensions in visibilitybetween the rural and the city”, and was inspired by European farmers dumpingproduce as a form of protest.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:24Published
Pantomime dames lead protest calling for theatre industry support [Video]

Pantomime dames lead protest calling for theatre industry support

Pantomime dames, actors and creative industry workers have taken part in aprotest to highlight the plight of the theatre sector amid the coronaviruspandemic. Demonstrators marched to Parliament Square in central London tohighlight the impact that the cancellation of the pantomime season will haveon theatres and their employees.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:15Published

Adam Reed Adam Reed American actor

Climate activists target cruise ship industry [Video]

Climate activists target cruise ship industry

A climate change group has taken to the seas to get across its message about how harmful the cruise industry is for the environment. Ocean Rebellion members have targeted ships temporarily anchored off the English coast. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:48Published
Uber wins back right to operate in London [Video]

Uber wins back right to operate in London

Uber has won a legal bid to restore its London operating license. A British judge was satisfied the service was now 'fit and proper' after addressing safety concerns. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:11Published
Turkey orders arrests over 2014 Kurdish protests [Video]

Turkey orders arrests over 2014 Kurdish protests

Turkish authorities have ordered the arrest of 82 people including members of a pro-Kurdish opposition party. The warrants are in relation to violent protests from 2014 against the siege by Islamic State of the Syrian Kurdish town of Kobani. Adam Reed reports

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:37Published
The lonely mission of a Russian climate activist [Video]

The lonely mission of a Russian climate activist

A one-man climate movement is looking to build momentum to force the Russian government to take action. Arshak Makichyan has been standing alone on the streets of Moscow to raise awareness and gather support for his cause. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:51Published

Related news from verified sources

EU confirms legal action against UK over Brexit

EU confirms legal action against UK over Brexit The European Commission has given formal notice that legal action will be taken against the United...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •Business InsiderFT.comDeutsche WelleSBSNYTimes.comHinduVOA News



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Brussels begins legal proceedings over Johnson’s Brexit Bill [Video]

Brussels begins legal proceedings over Johnson’s Brexit Bill

The European Commission has started infringement procedures with BorisJohnson’s Government over the controversial UK Internal Market Bill, Ursulavon der Leyen said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published
EU taking legal action against UK [Video]

EU taking legal action against UK

The European Commission will start legal action against Boris Johnson's bid to potentially override parts of the Brexit deal.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 05:59Published
Brexit: EU will 'not be shy' in taking legal action if UK put Northern Ireland peace deal at risk [Video]

Brexit: EU will 'not be shy' in taking legal action if UK put Northern Ireland peace deal at risk

The UK has until the end of the month to withdraw the controversial measures from its draft bill, the Commission said.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:59Published