EU hits UK with legal action over Brexit

More than 7,500 finance jobs and a trillion pounds in assets have already left Britain for the European Union as banks prepare for full-blown Brexit in January, consultants EY said on Thursday. Ciara Lee reports
Black people are at almost twice the risk of dying from Covid-19 than whitepeople, a new study commissioned by London Mayor Sadiq Khan has found. Mr Khanis urging the Government to tackle the inequalities which have led toLondoners experiencing a disproportionate impact of Covid-19 after theindependent report highlighted the uneven effect of the pandemic in relationto factors such as ethnicity and gender.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:58Published
Police officers in New Zealand perform a haka in memory of Sergeant MattRatana four days after he was shot dead inside a custody centre in London. Thegroup of officers carried out the traditional Maori dance at Porirua Collegenear Wellington following the shooting last Friday in Croydon, south London.Originally from Hawke's Bay, Sgt Ratana went to the UK in 1989 but he returnedto New Zealand to serve in the police between 2003 and 2008.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:24Published
Twenty-nine tonnes of carrots have been dumped outside a London university aspart of an art installation. Grounding, a piece by Spanish-Welsh artist RafaelPerez Evans, was installed by a large lorry outside the Ben Pimlott buildingat Goldsmiths College in New Cross, which is part of the University of London.The artist said the vegetables are unwanted and would not have made it tosupermarket shelves, and will eventually be collected as animal feed. Sinceits installation on Tuesday, many students have clambered atop the orange pilefor a photo opportunity, with some even taking carrots home to eat. Afterseeing the piece, 20-year-old musical theatre student Eden Groualle told thePA news agency: “I thought it was very bizarre but knew this is veryGoldsmiths, and all that was left was to understand what it meant.” Accordingto Mr Perez Evans’ website, the artwork explores “the tensions in visibilitybetween the rural and the city”, and was inspired by European farmers dumpingproduce as a form of protest.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:24Published
Pantomime dames, actors and creative industry workers have taken part in aprotest to highlight the plight of the theatre sector amid the coronaviruspandemic. Demonstrators marched to Parliament Square in central London tohighlight the impact that the cancellation of the pantomime season will haveon theatres and their employees.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:15Published
A climate change group has taken to the seas to get across its message about how harmful the cruise industry is for the environment. Ocean Rebellion members have targeted ships temporarily anchored off the English coast. Adam Reed reports.
Turkish authorities have ordered the arrest of 82 people including members of a pro-Kurdish opposition party. The warrants are in relation to violent protests from 2014 against the siege by Islamic State of the Syrian Kurdish town of Kobani. Adam Reed reports
A one-man climate movement is looking to build momentum to force the Russian government to take action. Arshak Makichyan has been standing alone on the streets of Moscow to raise awareness and gather support for his cause. Adam Reed reports.