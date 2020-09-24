Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

EU takes legal action against UK over planned Brexit bill

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 08:55s - Published
EU takes legal action against UK over planned Brexit bill

EU takes legal action against UK over planned Brexit bill

If bill becomes law, UK has power to disregard part of withdrawal treaty dealing with Northern Ireland trade.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

EU hits UK with legal action over Brexit [Video]

EU hits UK with legal action over Brexit

Britain and the European Union have agreed that they still disagree on key parts of trade agreement talks, but London will work hard to try to secure a deal. That comes after the European bloc launched a legal case against the UK. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:36Published
Belgian city of Leuven recognised as 'innovation hub' with EU award [Video]

Belgian city of Leuven recognised as 'innovation hub' with EU award

While the EU has praised Leuven's model of governance, the city's mayor has said that getting citizens and stakeholders to actively participate is easier in a city of 100,000 people.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:48Published

Bradford MP Naz Shah gets apology for 'horrendous' Leave.EU post

 Naz Shah faced death threats and abuse following a libellous post by the Leave.EU group.
BBC News

Northern Ireland Northern Ireland Part of the United Kingdom situated in the north-east of the island of Ireland, created 1921

Charles and Camilla meet nurses on visit to Belfast [Video]

Charles and Camilla meet nurses on visit to Belfast

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall visit the Ulster Museum in Belfastduring a one-day trip to Northern Ireland. They met a number of young nurseswho completed their training early to help with the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:35Published

Hundreds of stories of sexual assault at colleges shared on Instagram

 Anonymous accounts have been set up at more than two dozen academic institutions in the United States, England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, and they're being..
CBS News
No more former soldiers to be prosecuted over Bloody Sunday shootings [Video]

No more former soldiers to be prosecuted over Bloody Sunday shootings

No more former soldiers will be prosecuted over the killing of 13 civilians inLondonderry in 1972. Northern Ireland’s Public Prosecution Service announcedlast year that one veteran, known as Soldier F, would face charges.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published
Northern Ireland to inject £29 million into 'cultural recovery' [Video]

Northern Ireland to inject £29 million into 'cultural recovery'

The Executive also disclosed new support for the beleaguered arts sector.Finance Minister Conor Murphy said: “I am pleased to announce £29 million forcultural recovery.” Theatres, music and other creative venues shut their doorsin March as the pandemic gathered speed and the ban on mass gatherings has hitthem hard.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Related news from verified sources

GBP/USD: British pound spikes as odds of a Brexit deal rise

GBP/USD: British pound spikes as odds of a Brexit deal rise The GBP/USD pair pared earlier losses as traders reacted to the new developments on Brexit. It also...
Invezz - Published

EU launches legal action against UK over controversial Brexit bill

EU launches legal action against UK over controversial Brexit bill
euronews - Published Also reported by •BBC NewsSBSDeutsche WelleHinduVOA News



Tweets about this

Frank52562901

Frank RT @PhantomPower14: As widely predicted, the EU rightly and properly takes legal action against the psychotic UK Govt. Hey Europe, don’t bl… 9 seconds ago

profsafety2

profsafety EU takes legal action against UK over planned Brexit bill https://t.co/CSl4yEYdwO https://t.co/3wiG5d85lg 25 seconds ago

mhdtim

T Abbott #FBPE 🗺️📻🎙♿🏳️‍🌈🍍 Brexit? uff da! EU takes legal action against UK over planned Brexit bill https://t.co/u16Ydzp7j4 4 minutes ago

0ldManStoneZone

💥OLD⭐MAN⭐STONE⭐ZONE💥 RT @atensnut: I hope the President takes legal action against them. Atlantic Editor Admits Story About Trump Disparaging Fallen Soldiers… 8 minutes ago

CityNewsYEG

CityNews Edmonton EU takes legal action against UK over planned Brexit bill https://t.co/TfkANBTexI 11 minutes ago

coreykilgannon

Corey Kilgannon Shelter Island man takes legal action against shooting Beyoncé video at former home of a slave trader. “... there… https://t.co/E1dJaUl2ab 13 minutes ago

Bravebelly2

Bravebelly2 3786 RT @GowTolson: @ExWren They have two problems: 1. Taking legal action because against a law that hasn't even been passed yet, let alone ac… 16 minutes ago

LaurenDownSouth

Lauren Down South RT @Reuters: Brexit negotiations suffered a further setback when the EU launched a legal case against the UK for undercutting their earlier… 22 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Starmer: Current state of Brexit is ‘absurd’ [Video]

Starmer: Current state of Brexit is ‘absurd’

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said with only weeks to go until the Brexit deadline that "it's absurd" that the focus is on legal action, rather than negotiations Report by Browna. Like us on..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:39Published
EU launches legal action against UK over controversial Brexit bill [Video]

EU launches legal action against UK over controversial Brexit bill

The UK government now has one month to reply to the Commission's letter.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:59Published
Brussels begins legal proceedings over Johnson’s Brexit Bill [Video]

Brussels begins legal proceedings over Johnson’s Brexit Bill

The European Commission has started infringement procedures with BorisJohnson’s Government over the controversial UK Internal Market Bill, Ursulavon der Leyen said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published