EU takes legal action against UK over planned Brexit bill

Britain and the European Union have agreed that they still disagree on key parts of trade agreement talks, but London will work hard to try to secure a deal. That comes after the European bloc launched a legal case against the UK. Adam Reed reports.
Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall visit the Ulster Museum in Belfastduring a one-day trip to Northern Ireland. They met a number of young nurseswho completed their training early to help with the coronavirus pandemic.
No more former soldiers will be prosecuted over the killing of 13 civilians inLondonderry in 1972. Northern Ireland’s Public Prosecution Service announcedlast year that one veteran, known as Soldier F, would face charges.
The Executive also disclosed new support for the beleaguered arts sector.Finance Minister Conor Murphy said: “I am pleased to announce £29 million forcultural recovery.” Theatres, music and other creative venues shut their doorsin March as the pandemic gathered speed and the ban on mass gatherings has hitthem hard.
