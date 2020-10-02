Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Defended Hope Hicks' COVID Diagnosis Before His Own

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Trump Defended Hope Hicks' COVID Diagnosis Before His Own

Trump Defended Hope Hicks' COVID Diagnosis Before His Own

CNN Business reports that in a Thursday interview with Sean Hannity, President Trump defended Hope Hicks after her COVID diagnosis.

The interview came three hours before Trump and his wife, Melania tested positive for the disease.

In a Fox News chat, Trump told Hannity that he and FLOTUS worked closely with Hicks.

He said, "She is a hard worker...a lot of masks, she wears masks a lot.

But she tested positive." Trump suggested that avoiding close contact with others is hard.

He explained, "...When you're with the Marines, and the police officers — I'm with them so much.

And when they come over to you, it's very hard to say, 'Stay back, stay back.'" He added, "They want to hug you and kiss you because we really have done a good job for them.

You get close, and things happen."


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Donald Trump Reacts to Hope Hicks' Covid Diagnosis, Says He Will Begin Quarantine Process

President Donald Trump is speaking out in response to the news that his top aide, Hope Hicks, has...
Just Jared - Published


Tweets about this

newsr_IN

NewsR Trump Defended Hope Hicks' COVID Diagnosis Before His Own: https://t.co/S1Iq6Wa7o9 #DonaldTrump 57 seconds ago

terribly_nice

~/ @McChris85 @UKPoliticsLive Hope Hicks was "self isolating" on the way back from one of trump's rallies. The next da… https://t.co/nFQQgTIKDO 47 minutes ago

scorpiess93

PLEASE RETWEET RT @MaryPatFlynn1: @RonWaxman @carrybeyond @RepSpeier @LulaFortune7109 Ironically, Pat Philbin didn’t mention how he & Purpura attended Hop… 7 hours ago

Ebeneezer22

Jacob November Is Coming Markey RT @RandilynIsIn: refused to mask up during the debate. And they were all on AF1 with Hope Hicks. Admiral Brett Giroir defended Trump yeste… 10 hours ago

RandilynIsIn

RaPUNzel refused to mask up during the debate. And they were all on AF1 with Hope Hicks. Admiral Brett Giroir defended Trump… https://t.co/ZtzL1nhfye 11 hours ago

IrbieW

arizonaLeft RT @MaryPatFlynn1: @NatashaBertrand @craigunger I called @FBI re: @Trump Org employee SERGEY LYSENKO, who worked at @Trump Org during CAMPA… 3 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Trump and wife Melania test positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Trump and wife Melania test positive for COVID-19

U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and advisor Hope Hicks have all tested positive for COVID-19. It means others at the highest levels of government may have also been exposed,..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:11Published
Dr. Mallika Marshall On What's Next For President Trump After Coronavirus Diagnosis [Video]

Dr. Mallika Marshall On What's Next For President Trump After Coronavirus Diagnosis

WBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall said the president will be watched closely for symptoms while he's in quarantine.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 03:01Published
President & First Lady Both Test Positive For The Coronavirus [Video]

President & First Lady Both Test Positive For The Coronavirus

President & First Lady Both Test Positive For The Coronavirus

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:29Published