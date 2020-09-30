Brexit briefing: 88 days until the end of the transition period

Cleverly: If EU show 'pragmatism' we can get a deal



James Cleverly, MP for the Braintree Constituency, discusses the developments in the Brexit negotiations saying that if they display "pragmatism" then it should be "entirely possible".

Credit: ODN Duration: 00:53 Published on January 1, 1970