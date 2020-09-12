Global  
 

Trump makes 'surprise visit' to supporters outside hospital

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Trump makes 'surprise visit' to supporters outside hospital

Trump makes 'surprise visit' to supporters outside hospital

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday evening (October 4) surprised his supporters gathered outside the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center by riding past in a motorcade.


Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

US President Donald Trump leaves hospital by car

 President Donald Trump briefly left the hospital Sunday in his car to wave to supporters gathered outside. Earlier in the day, Trump's doctor said he "continued..
USATODAY.com

Trump's doctors say he could be released from the hospital as soon as Monday

 Physicians treating President Trump say his condition is improving, despite experiencing two drops in oxygen levels since his positive COVID-19 diagnosis..
CBS News

'We're here to tell him that we love him'

 One couple among hundreds of Trump fans outside the hospital say they travelled all the way from Arizona.
BBC News
Trump could be discharged as early as Monday -doctor [Video]

Trump could be discharged as early as Monday -doctor

President Donald Trump's condition is improving as he is being treated for COVID-19 at a military hospital, and he could return to the White House as early as Monday, where his treatment would continue, the doctors leading his treatment said on Sunday.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:17Published

Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Hospital in Maryland, United States

Trump could be discharged as early as Monday, physician says

 President Trump's physician, Dr. Sean Conley, said Sunday that "if everything continues to go well" with the president's health, he could be discharged from..
CBS News
Trump says 'real test' ahead in his COVID fight [Video]

Trump says 'real test' ahead in his COVID fight

President Donald Trump told Americans from his hospital room that the next few days will be the "real test" of his treatment for COVID-19, after a series of contradictory messages from the White House caused widespread confusion about his condition. Edward Baran reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:25Published

In Pictures: Trump supporters hold rallies for the president

 Supporters gathered outside Walter Reed National Military Hospital and elsewhere on Saturday.
BBC News

President Trump undergoes aggressive and experimental coronavirus treatment

 As President Trump remains in the hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus, a high-level source familiar with the president's health is warning..
CBS News

Trump thanks supporters gathered outside hospital: 'They really love our country'

President Trump tweeted out his thanks on Sunday to the supporters who have gathered outside Walter...
FOXNews.com - Published

Trump Breaks Quarantine, Leaves Hospital to Wave to Supporters From a Suburban (Video)

President Donald Trump released a new video hinting that he had a surprise for his supporters outside...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •Hindu


Donald Trump thanks supporters in surprise drive-by as doctors say his condition is improving

The US president has been spotted outside hospital in the back of a black SUV, wearing a face mask...
SBS - Published


President Donald Trump left hospital to wave to crowd from SUV outside Walter Reed [Video]

President Donald Trump left hospital to wave to crowd from SUV outside Walter Reed

President Donald Trump left the hospital minutes after tweeting that he was going to surprise supporters outside Walter Reed.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:59Published
Trump pays surprise visit to supporters [Video]

Trump pays surprise visit to supporters

The US president thanks supporters outside the military hospital near Washington DC where he is being treated for COVID-19.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:07Published
