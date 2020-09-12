Trump makes 'surprise visit' to supporters outside hospital

President Donald Trump's condition is improving as he is being treated for COVID-19 at a military hospital, and he could return to the White House as early as Monday, where his treatment would continue, the doctors leading his treatment said on Sunday.
President Donald Trump told Americans from his hospital room that the next few days will be the "real test" of his treatment for COVID-19, after a series of contradictory messages from the White House caused widespread confusion about his condition. Edward Baran reports.
In June, 2016, Gregory Cheadle attended a rally by then-presidential candidate Donald Trump in Redding, California. Cheadle stood out as a Black Republican, and even more so since Trump referred to him..