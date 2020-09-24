Global  
 

Rishi Sunak speaks of 'difficult trade-offs' due to Covid crisis

Rishi Sunak speaks of ‘difficult trade-offs’ due to Covid crisis

Rishi Sunak speaks of ‘difficult trade-offs’ due to Covid crisis

Chancellor Rishi Sunak uses his speech at the Conservative Party virtualconference to stress he cannot protect every job, admitting “the pain ofknowing it only grows with each passing day”.

Mr Sunak committed himself to “asingle priority” as Chancellor to “create, support and extend opportunity toas many people as I can”.

“We will not let talent wither, or waste, we willhelp all who want it find new opportunity and develop new skills,” he said.


Sunak vows to support jobs through Covid crisis [Video]

Sunak vows to support jobs through Covid crisis

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has promised to "create support and extend opportunity" to people who are struggling with employment throughout the Covid crisis". He added the pain of knowing he could not protect every job and business "grows with each passing day". Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Boris Johnson: Labour would have ‘bankrupted the country' [Video]

Boris Johnson: Labour would have ‘bankrupted the country'

Boris Johnson slams Sir Keir Starmer saying Labour “would have bankrupted the country” after being questioned over the Winter Economic Plan set out by Chancellor Rishi Sunak. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Hospitality sector react to new financial measures [Video]

Hospitality sector react to new financial measures

For many businesses and workers in the struggling hospitality sector, the support announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak has come too late, but for others, the new scheme could yet be a lifeline. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Job Support Scheme: Press conference round-up [Video]

Job Support Scheme: Press conference round-up

Asked how the job support package would be paid for, Rishi Sunak said therewould be “difficult” decisions in the future, during a press conference atDowning Street. Rishi Sunak said the extension of the VAT cut would add around£800 million to the existing £2.5 billion cost of the measure. He confirmedthat the Job Support Scheme would be around £300 million a month for eachmillion employees involved.

Home Secretary announces ‘biggest overhaul of asylum system in decades’ [Video]

Home Secretary announces ‘biggest overhaul of asylum system in decades’

In a speech at the Conservative Party conference, Home Secretary Priti Patelcommitted to delivering “the biggest overhaul of our asylum system indecades”. She told those tuning into the online conference: “A fair asylumsystem should provide safe haven to those fleeing persecution, oppression ortyranny."

Priti Patel promises to overhaul ‘broken’ asylum system [Video]

Priti Patel promises to overhaul ‘broken’ asylum system

Home Secretary Priti Patel has promised the biggest overhaul of the UK’s “fundamentally broken” asylum system in “decades”. Speaking at the Conservative Party conference, she insisted she would take “every necessary step” to deliver change. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Protest hooliganism and thuggery is indefensible, says Patel [Video]

Protest hooliganism and thuggery is indefensible, says Patel

Home Secretary Priti Patel says the “hooliganism and thuggery” witnessed in recent protests are “indefensible”, as she hailed the UK’s police. Speaking at the Conservative Party conference, Ms Patel added the government and Prime Minister Boris Johnson “had the backs” of the officers across the country. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Sunak: I can't promise that everyone can go back to the job that they used to have [Video]

Sunak: I can't promise that everyone can go back to the job that they used to have

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said he could not promise that “everyone can go back tothe job that they used to have”. At a Downing Street press conference he said:“We obviously can’t sustain the same..

Chancellor: Impossible to predict how many jobs new support scheme will keep afloat [Video]

Chancellor: Impossible to predict how many jobs new support scheme will keep afloat

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said it is “impossible” to predict how many rolesthe jobs support scheme will support, while declining to say which roles hethinks have now become unviable.

Boris Johnson fully behind Chancellor's coronavirus support for workers [Video]

Boris Johnson fully behind Chancellor's coronavirus support for workers

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he is fully behind Chancellor Rishi Sunak'sCovid-19 plan for workers and is hopeful it will mean more people self-isolateif they have symptoms of the virus. Mr..

