Rishi Sunak speaks of ‘difficult trade-offs’ due to Covid crisis

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has promised to "create support and extend opportunity" to people who are struggling with employment throughout the Covid crisis".
He added the pain of knowing he could not protect every job and business "grows with each passing day".
Boris Johnson slams Sir Keir Starmer saying Labour "would have bankrupted the country" after being questioned over the Winter Economic Plan set out by Chancellor Rishi Sunak.
For many businesses and workers in the struggling hospitality sector, the support announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak has come too late, but for others, the new scheme could yet be a lifeline.
Asked how the job support package would be paid for, Rishi Sunak said therewould be “difficult” decisions in the future, during a press conference atDowning Street. Rishi Sunak said the extension of the VAT cut would add around£800 million to the existing £2.5 billion cost of the measure. He confirmedthat the Job Support Scheme would be around £300 million a month for eachmillion employees involved.
In a speech at the Conservative Party conference, Home Secretary Priti Patelcommitted to delivering “the biggest overhaul of our asylum system indecades”. She told those tuning into the online conference: “A fair asylumsystem should provide safe haven to those fleeing persecution, oppression ortyranny."
Home Secretary Priti Patel has promised the biggest overhaul of the UK’s “fundamentally broken” asylum system in “decades”.
Speaking at the Conservative Party conference, she insisted she would take "every necessary step" to deliver change.
Home Secretary Priti Patel says the “hooliganism and thuggery” witnessed in recent protests are “indefensible”, as she hailed the UK’s police.
Speaking at the Conservative Party conference, Ms Patel added the government and Prime Minister Boris Johnson "had the backs" of the officers across the country.