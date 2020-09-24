Rishi Sunak speaks of ‘difficult trade-offs’ due to Covid crisis

Chancellor Rishi Sunak uses his speech at the Conservative Party virtualconference to stress he cannot protect every job, admitting “the pain ofknowing it only grows with each passing day”.

Mr Sunak committed himself to “asingle priority” as Chancellor to “create, support and extend opportunity toas many people as I can”.

“We will not let talent wither, or waste, we willhelp all who want it find new opportunity and develop new skills,” he said.