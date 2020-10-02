*Quality as incoming* Donald Trump has walked out of the military hospital where he received an unprecedented level of care for Covid-19 for three days, saying that despite his illness the nation should not be afraid of the virus that has killed more than 210,000 Americans.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday returned to the White House following his hospital stay at the Walter Reed Medical Center, walked up the staircase of the South Portico and removed his mask before saluting Marine One.
[NFA] Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic challenger Kamala Harris will be separated by a plexiglass barrier during their debate on Wednesday, a source familiar with the matter said, in an effort..