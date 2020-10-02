Global  
 

Donald Trump leaves hospital after coronavirus treatment

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:22s - Published
Donald Trump leaves hospital after coronavirus treatment

Donald Trump leaves hospital after coronavirus treatment

*Quality as incoming* Donald Trump has walked out of the military hospital where he received an unprecedented level of care for Covid-19 for three days, saying that despite his illness the nation should not be afraid of the virus that has killed more than 210,000 Americans.

A masked Mr Trump pumped his fist as he walked out of Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre on Monday evening towards a waiting SUV that carried him to the Marine One helicopter for the short flight back to the White House.


Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

President Trump Appears To Have Trouble Breathing

 President Trump is having trouble breathing ... and he's trying like hell not to show it. Check out this video of Trump climbing a set of stairs at the White..
TMZ.com

Covid 19 coronavirus: Donald Trump, still infectious, back at White House - without mask

 United States President Donald Trump staged a dramatic return to the White House today after leaving the military hospital where he has been receiving an..
New Zealand Herald

Donald Trump, infected with COVID-19, has returned to the White House. Doctors offer varying opinions on whether it was a good idea.

 Although the White House has an excellent medical unit, people with severe COVID-19 can deteriorate within 30 minutes to an hour, warns one doctor.
 
USATODAY.com

Trump stages dramatic White House return

 Donald Trump staged a dramatic return to the White House Monday night after leaving the military hospital where he has been receiving an unprecedented level of..
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Covid: 'I was released from prison during lockdown'

 One man describes what it was like to be released from prison during the pandemic.
BBC News

Americans Americans Citizens or natives of the United States of America

Trump Leaves Hospital, Minimizing Virus and Urging Americans ‘Not to Let It Dominate Your Life’

 The president appeared eager to be back at the White House and dispel any questions about his capacity after being diagnosed with the coronavirus, despite..
NYTimes.com

How sick is the president? Trump latest commander-in-chief to downplay medical troubles

 President Donald Trump is not being entirely transparent about his health as Americans are already deciding whether to reelect him.
USATODAY.com

20,000 empty chairs outside White House commemorate 200,000 lives lost to COVID-19

 For the first National COVID-19 Remembrance Day on Sunday, 20,000 empty chairs were set up on the Ellipse outside the White House - each one representing 10..
CBS News

Marine One Marine One Marine Corp helicopters used to transport U.S. President

America gripped by Trump’s covid drama as president helicoptered to hospital

 I f there was one scene that summed up the drama of an extraordinary day it was this: Donald Trump walking across the South Lawn of the White House to be flown..
WorldNews

Trump travels to Walter Reed hospital on Marine One after coronavirus diagnosis

 President Trump took the presidential helicopter Marine One from the White House to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland, where Mr. Trump..
CBS News

White House adviser Hope Hicks tests positive for COVID after traveling with Trump

 Hicks was seen boarding Marine One with Trump on Wednesday.
USATODAY.com

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States


Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Hospital in Maryland, United States

Trump returns to White House, removes mask [Video]

Trump returns to White House, removes mask

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday returned to the White House following his hospital stay at the Walter Reed Medical Center, walked up the staircase of the South Portico and removed his mask before saluting Marine One.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:47Published

Special Report: Trump returns to the White House after testing positive for coronavirus

 President Trump, just days after testing positive for the coronavirus and receiving treatment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, has returned to..
CBS News
Trump leaves hospital for White House, gives thumbs up [Video]

Trump leaves hospital for White House, gives thumbs up

Wearing what appeared to be a white surgical mask, President Donald Trump pumped his fist and gave a thumbs up as he walked down the steps of the Walter Reed Medical Center outside Washington, D.C..

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:30Published

Donald Trump to leave hospital after coronavirus treatment, says: "Don't be afraid of COVID"

US President Donald Trump says he "feels really good" and will leave the Walter Reed Medical Center...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •SBSMid-DayBelfast TelegraphNew Zealand HeraldJust JaredIndiaTimes


Ainsley Earhardt Asks Mark Meadows About Sharing a Room With Infected Trump: ‘How Do You Explain That to Your Family?’

Fox News' *Ainsley Earhardt* seemed to compare *Mark Meadows* to the Secret Service on Monday as she...
Mediaite - Published

'Feeling really good!': Donald Trump says he is leaving hospital after treatment for coronavirus

Just in: Donald Trump says he is leaving hospital after treatment for COVID-19
euronews - Published Also reported by •Just Jared



Shortly after returning from Walter Reed, Trump sends update from White House balcony [Video]

Shortly after returning from Walter Reed, Trump sends update from White House balcony

Shortly after returning to the White House, President Trump thanked the staff of Walter Reed hospital where he was treated for COVID-19.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:31Published
President Trump Released From Walter Reed Medical Center, Returned To White House [Video]

President Trump Released From Walter Reed Medical Center, Returned To White House

Team coverage of President Trump leaving Walter Reed Medical Center after receiving COVID treatment (10-5-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:45Published
Plexiglass to separate Harris and Pence at debate: Source [Video]

Plexiglass to separate Harris and Pence at debate: Source

[NFA] Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic challenger Kamala Harris will be separated by a plexiglass barrier during their debate on Wednesday, a source familiar with the matter said, in an effort..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:11Published