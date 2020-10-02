President Trump's Marine One helicopter was seen departing from the Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland on October 5.

Marine One lifts off from Walter Reed hospital with President Trump

President Trump's Marine One helicopter was seen departing from the Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland on October 5.

The President was fighting a bout of COVID-19 that he contracted last week.

Footage filmed by Twitter user @StraightoutofC shows the chopper emerge from behind a number of trees and buildings as supporters wave flags and cheer.