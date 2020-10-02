Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Marine One lifts off from Walter Reed hospital with President Trump

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:53s - Published
Marine One lifts off from Walter Reed hospital with President Trump

Marine One lifts off from Walter Reed hospital with President Trump

President Trump's Marine One helicopter was seen departing from the Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland on October 5.

President Trump's Marine One helicopter was seen departing from the Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland on October 5.

The President was fighting a bout of COVID-19 that he contracted last week.

Footage filmed by Twitter user @StraightoutofC shows the chopper emerge from behind a number of trees and buildings as supporters wave flags and cheer.




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Trump COVID-19 live updates: What you may have missed from Trump's weekend at Walter Reed hospital

President Trump spent the weekend at Walter Reed hospital battling COVID-19. But the few days at the...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •SBS


Covid 19 coronavirus: Doanld Trump walks out of Walter Reed hospital

Covid 19 coronavirus: Doanld Trump walks out of Walter Reed hospital Donald Trump has reportedly walked out of the Walter Reed military hospital where he was being...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comSBSUpworthy


President Trump Being Moved to Walter Reed Hospital for COVID-19 Treatment

President Trump will be flown to Walter Reed Military Hospital for continued treatment for COVID-19....
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •SBSUpworthyIndiaTimes



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Back At White House After Being Discharged From Walter Reed [Video]

Trump Back At White House After Being Discharged From Walter Reed

President Donald Trump left Walter Reed Medical Center just after 6:30 p.m. ET on Monday, hours after the medical team treating him for the coronavirus cautioned that he is "not out of the woods yet."

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 03:00Published
Donald Trump returns to White House after hospital admission for Covid-19 [Video]

Donald Trump returns to White House after hospital admission for Covid-19

US President Donald Trump staged a dramatic return to the White House afterleaving the military hospital where he had been receiving an unprecedentedlevel of care for Covid-19. He immediately ignited a..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published
Back at White House, Trump says don't fear COVID [Video]

Back at White House, Trump says don't fear COVID

[NFA] President Donald Trump told Americans "to get out there" and not fear COVID-19 as he returned to the White House on Monday after a three-night hospital stay to be treated for the virus and..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:52Published