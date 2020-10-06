Global  
 

Florida Voter Registration System Crash On Last Day To Register To Vote

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and Rep.

Debbie Wasserman Schultz want Gov.

Ron DeSantis to extend the deadline.


Florida voter registration system crashes on last day for filing

Democrats accuse GOP of voter suppression.
