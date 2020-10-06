Florida Voter Registration System Crash On Last Day To Register To Vote
Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and Rep.
Debbie Wasserman Schultz want Gov.
Ron DeSantis to extend the deadline.
Voter registration site crashedOn the registration deadline, voters are angry because the website is down in Florida. Now voters are asking for an extension.
Arizona voter registration deadline extended until October 23The Arizona voter registration deadline has been extended until October 23rd.
Wisconsin voter registration up, Milwaukee down compared to 2016New data shows around 80,000 more Wisconsinites are registered to vote than there were in October of 2016, but that isn’t the case in the city of Milwaukee.