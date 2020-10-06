Florida extends voter registration deadline to 7 p.m. Tuesday
Florida residents now have a few extra hours to register to vote for the November election.
Gov. Ron DeSantis Extends Voter Registration DeadlineFlorida Governor Ron DeSantis held a news conference on Tuesday afternoon to extend the voter registration deadline.
Florida Voter Registration System Crash On Last Day To Register To VoteAgriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz want Gov. Ron DeSantis to extend the deadline.
Voter registration site crashedOn the registration deadline, voters are angry because the website is down in Florida. Now voters are asking for an extension.