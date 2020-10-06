Global  
 

Florida extends voter registration deadline to 7 p.m. Tuesday

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:30s - Published
Florida residents now have a few extra hours to register to vote for the November election.


