Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump blasts Nancy Pelosi, rejects Democratic offer for COVID-19 stimulus

Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 00:56s - Published
Trump blasts Nancy Pelosi, rejects Democratic offer for COVID-19 stimulus
Trump blasts Nancy Pelosi, rejects Democratic offer for COVID-19 stimulus

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Orders Halt To Federal Stimulus Negotiations Until After Election [Video]

Trump Orders Halt To Federal Stimulus Negotiations Until After Election

President Donald Trump says he has told his aides to stop negotiating a new deal with Democrats.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:51Published
'Be afraid of COVID. It can kill you' -Cuomo blasts Trump [Video]

'Be afraid of COVID. It can kill you' -Cuomo blasts Trump

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told reporters on Tuesday that President Donald Trump's message to Americans "to get out there" and not fear COVID-19 was "just more denial." Cuomo said, "No. Be afraid..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:01Published
President Trump Asks Representatives To Stop Negotiating A New Relief Package [Video]

President Trump Asks Representatives To Stop Negotiating A New Relief Package

In a series of tweets Tuesday, the President says he is shifting his focus to getting his supreme court nominee Amy Coney Barrett approved.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:28Published