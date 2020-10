Harris, Pence Make Final Preparations Ahead Of Vice Presidential Debate Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 03:48s - Published 4 minutes ago Harris, Pence Make Final Preparations Ahead Of Vice Presidential Debate Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris are making their final preparations ahead of Wednesday's highly anticipated debate. Ed O'Keefe of CBS News offers a preview. (10/6/20) 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this DENY THE FASCIST PIG RT @Millennials4Her: Just 25 HOURS until the FINAL END OF QUARTER fundraising deadline before the election! We have to post a MASSIVE fund… 1 week ago Jonathan Freifeld πŸ³οΈβ€πŸŒˆ Just 25 HOURS until the FINAL END OF QUARTER fundraising deadline before the election! We have to post a MASSIVE f… https://t.co/uS0YOrUn2E 1 week ago