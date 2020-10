Kamala Harris makes final campaign stops Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:55s - Published 4 minutes ago Vice Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris is making her final campaign stops. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Services, and tattooing providedyou can wear a mask willreopen."BACK H ERE IN THE U SDEMOCRATIC VICE PRESIDENTIALNOMINEE KAMALA HARRIS ON THECAMPAIGN TRAIL IN NEVADA.WITH A WEEK TO GO BEFORE THEELECTION, SENATOR HARRIS’RUNNING MATE, JOE BIDEN, HOLDSABOUT A SIX-POINT LEAD OVERPRESIDENT TRUMP IN THE KEY SWINGSTATE.HILLARY CLINTON CARRIED THESTATE FOUR YEARS AGO.SENATOR HARRIS CRITICIZEDPRESIDENT TRUMP FOR NOT WARNINGTHE AMERICAN PEOPLE EARLIERABOUT THE RISKS POSED BY THECORONAVIRUS."Even before this pandemic,folks were workin’ two and threepandemic, folks were workin’ twoand three jobs to try and getthrough the month and pay thebills, and in the America JoeBiden and I believe in, peopleshould only have to work one jobto pay the rent and put food onthe table."THE DEMOCRATIC VICE PRESIDENT