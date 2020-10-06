Global  
 

President Trump Orders to Stop Stimulus Bill Negotiations Until After Election

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:16s - Published
President Trump Orders to Stop Stimulus Bill Negotiations Until After Election

President Trump Orders to Stop Stimulus Bill Negotiations Until After Election

In a series of tweets, Trump revealed that he had told his representatives to “stop negotiating with Democrats” over the economic aid package.


Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Michelle Obama Calls Donald Trump’s Actions ‘Morally Wrong’ and ‘Racist’ [Video]

Michelle Obama Calls Donald Trump’s Actions ‘Morally Wrong’ and ‘Racist’

In a campaign video released on October 6th, Obama spoke openly against Trump.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:14Published
More White House aides test positive as Trump falsely compares Covid and flu deaths [Video]

More White House aides test positive as Trump falsely compares Covid and flu deaths

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:07Published

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Facebook bans all QAnon groups as dangerous [Video]

Facebook bans all QAnon groups as dangerous

Facebook on Tuesday classified the QAnon conspiracy theory movement as dangerous and began removing Facebook groups and pages as well as Instagram accounts that hold themselves out as representatives. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:55Published
Biden wants no debate if Trump still has Covid [Video]

Biden wants no debate if Trump still has Covid

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says he and President Donald Trump"shouldn't have a debate" if he still has Covid-19. Mr Biden said on Tuesdayhe was "looking forward to being able to debate him" but said "we're going tohave to follow very strict guidelines".

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:42Published

Donald Trump just kicked the US economy in the teeth

 President Donald Trump on Tuesday tweeted that he has ordered the White House to stop negotiating with Democrats in the House of Representatives on another round..
WorldNews

Trump abruptly ends coronavirus stimulus bill negotiations

President Trump has abruptly ended negotiations with Democrats over a new COVID stimulus bill,...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com


President Trump calls on Congress to approve billions, says he'll sign 'stand alone bill' for $1,200 stimulus checks

Hours after halting negotiations on a $2.4 trillion stimulus package until after the election,...
Upworthy - Published

Stocks Drop After President Trump Calls Off Stimulus Talks

President Donald Trump ordered a stop to negotiations with Democrats on a coronavirus economic...
VOA News - Published


AmandaEverall2

Moonbowgirl 1,Amanda Everall,. RT @ABC7NY: Stocks drop after President Trump orders stop to negotiations with Democrats over another round of stimulus https://t.co/w8QuBS… 2 hours ago

RichardPOL66

Richard RT @Barbs22U: Americans need HELP #ExecutiveOrder Now! #PURPLEPOWER #LALATE , President Trump sign orders for $2500.00 Stimulus Chks help t… 2 hours ago

ABC11_WTVD

ABC11 EyewitnessNews Stocks drop after President Trump orders stop to negotiations with Democrats over another round of stimulus https://t.co/ukDZ0XaTmj 3 hours ago

Barbs22U

Barb Americans need HELP #ExecutiveOrder Now! #PURPLEPOWER #LALATE , President Trump sign orders for $2500.00 Stimulus C… https://t.co/qhqKL5auSx 8 hours ago

Lorri45145945

Lorri RT @Barbs22U: @GovRonDeSantis @fema Americans need HELP #ExecutiveOrder Now! #PURPLEPOWER #LALATE , President Trump sign orders for $2500.0… 8 hours ago

desilynn1979

Desiree Harper RT @Barbs22U: @realDonaldTrump Americans need HELP #ExecutiveOrder Now! #PURPLEPOWER #LALATE , President Trump sign orders for $2500.00 Sti… 9 hours ago

desilynn1979

Desiree Harper RT @Barbs22U: @RepMarkMeadows Americans need HELP #ExecutiveOrder Now! #PURPLEPOWER #LALATE , President Trump sign orders for $2500.00 Stim… 9 hours ago


Trump said he's halting negotiations for next stimulus bill, then he tweets he wants a bill [Video]

Trump said he's halting negotiations for next stimulus bill, then he tweets he wants a bill

Trump said he's halting negotiations for next stimulus bill, then he tweets he wants a bill.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:26Published
President new stimulus plan [Video]

President new stimulus plan

President Trump tweets about a stand alone stimulus bill thousands are waiting for. This comes after the President said he would not sign anything until after the election.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:33Published
Concerns grow over stimulus stalemate [Video]

Concerns grow over stimulus stalemate

People in Massachusetts and around the country are disheartened about President Donald Trump’s decision to table talks about another COVID-19 stimulus package until after the presidential election..

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 00:43Published