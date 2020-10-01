Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Spotlight on VP debate after Trump's COVID diagnosis

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:35s - Published
Spotlight on VP debate after Trump's COVID diagnosis

Spotlight on VP debate after Trump's COVID diagnosis

[NFA] This week’s vice presidential debate has taken on an outsized and perhaps unprecedented significance, with questions about President Donald Trump’s health now looming over the U.S. election less than a month away.

Lisa Bernhard produced this report.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

CNN Reporter Joe Johns Goes Off on Raccoon on White House Lawn

 Frickin' raccoons, man ... they're feisty little beasts -- especially the ones in DC -- as CNN reporter Joe Johns learned while trying to report on President..
TMZ.com

Covid 19 coronavirus: Trump stays out of sight, few details about his recovery

 President Donald Trump remained out of sight for a second day Wednesday as he recovers from Covid-19, with the White House offering scant details about his..
New Zealand Herald

Lawmakers react after Trump stops stimulus negotiations

 Lawmakers on Capitol Hill had mixed reactions after President Trump announced he was stopping stimulus negotiations for another round of COVID-19 relief. CBSN..
CBS News

Coronavirus: Trump 'free of symptoms and fever'

 The president also has "detectable antibodies" and has needed no extra oxygen, his doctor says.
BBC News

Vice President of the United States Vice President of the United States Second highest executive office in the United States government

Analyzing the 2016 V.P. Debate Between Kaine and Pence

 The vice president is likely to be focused and aggressively defend President Trump, as he did in the debate against Senator Tim Kaine.
NYTimes.com

VP debate: How to watch and when is the Kamala Harris and Mike Pence showdown

 Who: Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris What: 2020 Vice Presidential debate Where: University of Utah, Salt Lake City When: 7 October 2020..
WorldNews

Pete Buttigieg on VP debate, Biden's campaign and new book on trust

 Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg joins "CBS This Morning" to talk about his new book, "Trust," the upcoming vice presidential debate and..
CBS News

Debate commission says Harris and Pence will still meet on stage next week

 Next week’s debate between Vice President Pence and Sen. Kamala HarrisKamala HarrisJim Carrey to make his SNL debut as Joe Biden this week Biden up by 2 points..
WorldNews

Lisa Bernhard American journalist

'Wonder Woman' director warns theaters could vanish [Video]

'Wonder Woman' director warns theaters could vanish

Director Patty Jenkins' new "Wonder Woman" movie has been delayed three times during the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the director is sounding the alarm that movie-going itself is under real threat. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:21Published
Shorthanded Supreme Court returns amid new drama [Video]

Shorthanded Supreme Court returns amid new drama

The U.S. Supreme Court returned to work on Monday for the first time since liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death, with the Senate racing to replace her with a conservative judge and with two of the court's rightwing justices mounting a fresh attack on the high court's landmark 2015 ruling that legalized same-sex marriage nationwide. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:12Published
Indoor dining a step forward for NYC restaurants [Video]

Indoor dining a step forward for NYC restaurants

Despite leading the way in controlling the coronavirus, New York City was among the slowest areas in the country to restart indoor dining - something it is now doing at just 25 percent capacity, providing a small boost to struggling restaurants. Lisa Bernhard has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 03:04Published

Related news from verified sources

Conspiracy Theories Abound After Trump Covid Diagnosis: ‘Trump is Trying to Avoid the Next Debate’

Conspiracy Theories Abound After Trump Covid Diagnosis: ‘Trump is Trying to Avoid the Next Debate’ Prominent liberals on Friday suggested numerous conspiracy theories at work behind President Donald...
Mediaite - Published

Pence-Harris VP Debate to Draw Outsized Attention After Trump's COVID Diagnosis

This week's vice presidential debate has taken on an outsized and perhaps unprecedented significance,...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •Upworthy


CNN Poll: Biden expands lead over Trump after contentious debate and President's Covid diagnosis

Joe Biden's advantage over President Donald Trump has expanded and the former vice president now...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •Newsmax



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Some Ohio leaders call for stronger mask mandate enforcement at future Trump rallies [Video]

Some Ohio leaders call for stronger mask mandate enforcement at future Trump rallies

After President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump announced they tested positive for COVID-19, the spotlight returns to Cleveland, where most of Trump’s family members were spotted without..

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:38Published
President's family was not wearing masks during presidential debate in Cleveland [Video]

President's family was not wearing masks during presidential debate in Cleveland

After President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump announced they tested positive for COVID-19, the spotlight returns to Cleveland, where most of Trump’s family members were spotted without..

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 01:33Published
Texas GOP Chair Allen West Reacts To President Trump And First Lady COVID-19 Diagnosis [Video]

Texas GOP Chair Allen West Reacts To President Trump And First Lady COVID-19 Diagnosis

President Trump was scheduled to campaign in Dallas and Houston next Wednesday, the same day, as the Vice Presidential debate.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:32Published