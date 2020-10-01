Spotlight on VP debate after Trump's COVID diagnosis

Shorthanded Supreme Court returns amid new drama



The U.S. Supreme Court returned to work on Monday for the first time since liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death, with the Senate racing to replace her with a conservative judge and with two of the court's rightwing justices mounting a fresh attack on the high court's landmark 2015 ruling that legalized same-sex marriage nationwide. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

