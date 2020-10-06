Global  
 

President Trump Says He Wants Same COVID Treatment He Received Made Available For All Americans

President Trump Says He Wants Same COVID Treatment He Received Made Available For All Americans

President Trump Says He Wants Same COVID Treatment He Received Made Available For All Americans

CBS4's Lauren Pastrana reports on the cocktail of therapeutics the president was given.


Covid 19 coronavirus: Ethicists say Trump special treatment raises fairness issues

Covid 19 coronavirus: Ethicists say Trump special treatment raises fairness issues The special treatment President Donald Trump received to access an experimental Covid-19 drug raises...
New Zealand Herald - Published

Trump Says It's a Blessing He Got COVID, Free Treatment For Everyone

President Trump says his COVID diagnosis was a blessing from God in disguise ... and he wants the...
TMZ.com - Published

There's a simple reason Trump isn't getting a sympathy bounce

There's a simple reason Trump isn't getting a sympathy bounce The New York Times reports there is no sign of a "sympathy bounce" for Trump since his positive...
WorldNews - Published


