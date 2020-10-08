Trump vows not to participate in virtual debate with Biden
Donald Trump has vowed not to participate in next week’s debate withDemocratic nominee Joe Biden after organisers announced it will take placevirtually because of the US President’s diagnosis of Covid-19.
On Thursday the Commission of Presidential debates announced that the second debate would be held remotely. The debate was scheduled to take place on October 15 in Miami. Trump's recent COVID-19 had led to speculation that it may be cancelled. Trump said he will not participate in a 'viral' debate. "I'm not gonna waste my time in a virtual debate."
Vice-President Mike Pence and Democrat Kamala Harris took part in a televised debate ahead of the US election on 3 November.
While it was a more civil encounter than the presidential debate, there were still moments of tension when Pence had to be reminded by Harris of whose turn it was to speak.
Kamala Harris called the president’s handling of the pandemic "the greatest failure of any presidential administration" in history.
Pence accused Harris and Biden of threatening to expand the number of seats on the Supreme Court “if they somehow win this election.”
A fly landing on Mike Pence's head and remaining there for two minutes was the event's viral moment, sparking a flurry of memes and its own parody Twitter page that now boasts over 17K followers.