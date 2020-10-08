Trump vows not to participate in virtual debate with Biden

Global  
 

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Donald Trump has vowed not to participate in next week’s debate withDemocratic nominee Joe Biden after organisers announced it will take placevirtually because of the US President’s diagnosis of Covid-19.


Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Second Debate To Be Remote [Video]

Second Debate To Be Remote

On Thursday the Commission of Presidential debates announced that the second debate would be held remotely. The debate was scheduled to take place on October 15 in Miami. Trump's recent COVID-19 had led to speculation that it may be cancelled. Trump said he will not participate in a 'viral' debate. "I'm not gonna waste my time in a virtual debate."

Credit: Wochit News

Reince Priebus, Valerie Jarrett on big moments from VP debate, how it could shake up 2020 race

 Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris clashed on the White House's coronavirus response during Wednesday night's..
CBS News

Trump says he won't participate in virtual 2nd presidential debate

 "I'm not going to waste my time on a virtual debate. That's not what debating's all about," the president said.
CBS News

President Trump tweets video calling COVID-19 diagnosis a “blessing”

 After returning to the White House, President Trump likened his illness to a "blessing" and claims his experimental treatment is a cure. Ben Tracy reports.
CBS News

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

The Key Moments of the Pence-Harris Vice-Presidential Debate [Video]

The Key Moments of the Pence-Harris Vice-Presidential Debate

Vice-President Mike Pence and Democrat Kamala Harris took part in a televised debate ahead of the US election on 3 November. While it was a more civil encounter than the presidential debate, there were still moments of tension when Pence had to be reminded by Harris of whose turn it was to speak. Kamala Harris called the president’s handling of the pandemic "the greatest failure of any presidential administration" in history. Pence accused Harris and Biden of threatening to expand the number of seats on the Supreme Court “if they somehow win this election.” A fly landing on Mike Pence’s head and remaining there for two minutes was the event’s viral moment, sparking a flurry of memes and its own parody Twitter page that now boasts over 17K followers. Report by Shoulderg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 04:39Published

Eye Opener: Pence and Harris go head-to-head in VP debate

 Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris traded barbs in a more civilized debate compared to the match-up between President Trump and former Vice..
CBS News

Second Trump v Biden debate to be virtual

 The second presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will take place virtually amid the fallout from the president's..
New Zealand Herald

Next presidential debate will be remote due to COVID-19 safety concerns

 The moderator and town hall participants will be in Miami, but President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will participate remotely.
USATODAY.com

