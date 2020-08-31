Sports Overtime part one

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 3 minutes ago

Highlights and scores from the area's best game

After the break.xxx happy friday and welcome to the return of sports overtime.

Zach ?

"* this has been long anticipated.

(?

"(?

"(?

"(zach (zach ad?

"*libs) (?

"(?

"(?

" alright we don't have a ton of time... so let's dive right into the action.

The lourdes eagles playing host to saint charles tonight.

Let's start in the first quarter where graham hopkins breaks free on the far side into the endzone... lourdes strikes first with the early six?

"*nothing lead.

Skip ahea*- the handoff to hopkins... he kicks in the boost and finds the endzone again... eagles convert.... 14?

"*nothing.

It wasn't all doom and gloom for saint charles.... jett thoreson and dodges tackles left and right to put the saints on the board.

But the eagles would run away with it and take the 43 the chatfield gophers hosted lewiston?

"* altura cardinals tonight.

The gophers scored early and often.

Reid johnson runs the ball into the endzone.

Pass from johnson to max aug for another touchdown.

The gophers could not be stopped and the cardinals could not get their offense going.

Another touchdown by sam backer.

The gophers go on to win 32?

"*0./// grand meadow on the road tonight hoping to avenge last year's postseason loss.

Picking up the action right away in the first quarter ... both defenses came ready to feast ... mla's kade wassman not biting on the fake ... blows this play up in the backfield for a sack.

Grand meadow defense also applying the pressure ... a couple of superlarks flush ethan nickel out of the pocket ... and drag him down for the sack.

Game is still scoreless in the first ... mla punts on fourth down ... nice return by dustin copley sets grand meadow up with nice field position as the offense sets up shop near the 50 yard line ... points were hard to come by but the superlarks start off on the right foot with a 13?

"* nothing win./// we move to the biggest matchup in class a ?

"*?

"* blooming pr defending their state title against a team they shutout last year in rushford peterson.

R?

"*p's buss broke down on the way ?

"*?

"* we wer delayed by 15 minutes.

Blossoms on the opening drive ?

"*?

"* drew kittelson's pass backwards ?

"*?

"* that's a fum ?

"*?

"* dalton hoel picks it * he'll take it into the redzone for the trojans.

Rushford will find six ?

"*?

"* tommy ekern o handoff will score ?

"*?

"* rp the eight nothing lead.

Next drive, kittleson scrambling throws up a prayer ?

"*?

"* bra simon brings it down ?

"*?

"* b scores, to saint ansgar now for this top of iowa matchup ?

"* the saints versus the bulldogs.

It was a strong game of defense ?*- as lake mills would stifle st ansgar's chances.

The bulldogs would strike first on this touchdown from casey hanson ?

*- with the two point conversion good.

Saints would get the chance to chip away down the field ?

"* with ryan cole trying to rush for it ?

"* though they would be stopped.

Saint ansgar takes the win and the district title 20 to 16./// to nora springs ?

"* the central springs panthers taking on the osage green devils.

First half ?

"* it was osage's game ?

"* dominating the panthers 34 to nothing by halftime.

But ?

"* this touchdown from would get the home team points on the board ?

"* the extra point would be denied however.

After the half ?

"* osage would continue o steamroll ?

"* particularly in the passing game ?

"* including this t?

"*d from colin muller to the hands of spencer mooberry.

The panthers tried to make some headway ?

"* those 6 points would be central springs' only score of the game ?

"* as they were beaten 53 to 6./// alright that's six games down.... still plenty of more action to catch.

Like this matchup between triton and cannon falls....