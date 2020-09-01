Dozens of police vehicles arrive near Staples Center as fans celebrate Lakers' win
Dozens of police vehicles arrive near Staples Center as fans celebrate Lakers' win
Police arrive as fans celebrates Lakers'
NBA championship win outside the team's home court.
Video credit: Kayla Palisoc / Instagram @gooods213
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Lakers fans go wild after NBA championship win LeBron James capped another illustrious title run as the Los Angeles Lakers earned their record-tying 17th championship at the NBA Finals on Sunday night near Orlando. Gloria Tso reports. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:20 Published on October 12, 0333
Fans, some rowdy, cheer Lakers win Authorities shut down ramps leading to the Los Angeles downtown area after the Lakers won the NBA Finals on Sunday night. Thousands gathered outside the Staples..
USATODAY.com
1 hour ago
Related news from verified sources
Pandemic couldn't keep Lakers fans from celebrating NBA title outside Staples Center, with one fan...
USATODAY.com - Published
3 hours ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources