Dozens of police vehicles arrive near Staples Center as fans celebrate Lakers' win

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:25s - Published
Police arrive as fans celebrates Lakers' NBA championship win outside the team's home court.

Video credit: Kayla Palisoc / Instagram @gooods213


Los Angeles Lakers Los Angeles Lakers American professional basketball team

Lakers fans go wild after NBA championship win [Video]

LeBron James capped another illustrious title run as the Los Angeles Lakers earned their record-tying 17th championship at the NBA Finals on Sunday night near Orlando. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:20Published

'Kobe's smiling down on us' - Lakers pay tribute to Bryant after NBA title win

 The Los Angeles Lakers pay tribute to Kobe Bryant - who died in a helicopter crash in January - after winning their first NBA title in a decade.
BBC News

 Authorities shut down ramps leading to the Los Angeles downtown area after the Lakers won the NBA Finals on Sunday night. Thousands gathered outside the Staples..
USATODAY.com

Kobe and Gianna Bryant 'guided this team the entire year,' Lakers GM Rob Pelinka says

 Kobe Bryant told the Lakers, "this is your year," Anthony Davis said. They didn't disappoint, winning their 17th NBA championship and first since 2010
USATODAY.com

Staples Center Staples Center Multi-purpose Arena in Los Angeles, California, United States

 Pandemic couldn't keep Lakers fans from celebrating NBA title outside Staples Center, with one fan calling it "one of the good things of 2020 here."
USATODAY.com
Chadwick Boseman, Naya Rivera among those remembered at Emmys

Singer H.E.R. appeared on stage at Los Angeles' Staples Center to sing an emotional version of "Nothing Compares 2 U".

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:04Published

National Basketball Association North American professional sports league

Pandemic couldn't keep Lakers fans from celebrating NBA title outside Staples Center, with one fan...
USATODAY.com - Published


Fans celebrate Lakers' NBA Finals win outside Staples Center in Los Angeles

Los Angeles Lakers fans are seen celebrating their team's NBA Finals win outside their home stadium on October 11.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published
Fans Celebrate Lakers 2020 Championship Win Outside Staples Center

Mayor Eric Garcetti, who had been cheering the team on, warned fans against gathering during the pandemic, but crowds still convened for the celebration to mark the Lakers' first NBA Finals win since..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:45Published
City Hall, Staples Center Go Purple For Overdose Awareness Day

Los Angeles City Hall, Staples Center and the pylons at Los Angeles International Airport glowed purple Monday evening to recognize International Overdose Awareness Day.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:21Published