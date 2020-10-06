Chris Broussard: LeBron James winning his 4th MVP in 17 years is incredible | UNDISPUTED

Global  
 

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 02:57s - Published
The Los Angeles Lakers handled business in Game 6, cruising to a 106-93 win in a game that was never in doubt.

It’s the Lakers 17th NBA title and LeBron’s 4th.

LeBron James finished the game with 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists on his way to winning his 4th Finals MVP.

Hear what Skip Bayless, Chris Broussard, and Shannon have to say about LeBron winning his 4th NBA Finals.


