President Trump To Campaign In Central Florida Monday Night

President Trump To Campaign In Central Florida Monday Night

President Trump To Campaign In Central Florida Monday Night

Debra Alfarone reports President Trump is heading to Florida after his doctors signed off on him getting back on the campaign trail.


President Trump To Hold Rally In Florida On Monday

The Trump campaign announced Friday that the president will be holding a rally in Sanford, Florida on...
Trump begins his return to the campaign trail in a critical Florida region

President Donald Trump returns Monday night to Central Florida, a region that political operatives...
Trump, still recovering from Covid, plans a return to campaign rallies.

President Trump, still recovering from Covid-19, plans to return to the campaign trail on Monday with...
