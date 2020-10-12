Global  
 

All you need to know about the new Covid alert levels

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:18s - Published
Following Boris Johnson's announcement of the new Covid alert levels, take alook at key parts of the speech and the reactions of opposition leaders.


'I'm not gonna talk through a mask' -Mark Meadows [Video]

'I'm not gonna talk through a mask' -Mark Meadows

White House Chief of State Mark Meadows on Monday refused to speak to reporters after he was asked to keep his mask on, as the risk of COVID-19 hung over Monday's opening of Amy Coney Barrett's U.S. Supreme Court confirmation hearings.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:45Published
Starmer questions PM's new Covid measures in Liverpool [Video]

Starmer questions PM's new Covid measures in Liverpool

Labour leader Keir Starmer has questioned whether the new Covid alert system, announced today by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, is enough to "bring the country back from the brink" of the pandemic. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:23Published
PM leaves Downing St for Commons [Video]

PM leaves Downing St for Commons

Prime Minister Boris Johnson departs 10 Downing Street for Parliament where he is expected to announce plans for a new three-tier system for localised Covid restrictions. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:26Published

Keir Starmer warns Johnson against not acting quickly enough to contain second wave [Video]

Keir Starmer warns Johnson against not acting quickly enough to contain second wave

Sir Keir Starmer has said the worst thing Boris Johnson can do would be to“not act quickly and decisively enough”. He added: “Finally I want to say thisto the Prime Minister. I know that there will be some on his side who willoppose further restrictions, there will be those who look at the data and tellhim to disregard it or say the cost of acting now is too high. “I want to beclear – the worst thing the Prime Minister can do is not act quickly anddecisively enough, or to keep coming back to this House every couple of weekswith a new plan that doesn’t work and isn’t up to the scale of the task. “Weneed to break that cycle, finally get on top of the virus, rebuild publicconfidence. I hope the measures announced today will do so, but the House andthe country will be deeply sceptical whether they can.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published
Liverpool announced as 'very high' Covid alert region by Boris Johnson [Video]

Liverpool announced as 'very high' Covid alert region by Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson announced the closure of pubs and bars across Merseyside as hebattled to gain control over the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:31Published

PM announces three-tier Covid alert system [Video]

PM announces three-tier Covid alert system

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced the UK will be divided into "medium", "high" and "very high" Covid alert areas in an attempt to curb the rising infection rate. The system will include the..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:32Published
Prime Minister announces Liverpool pubs and gyms to close [Video]

Prime Minister announces Liverpool pubs and gyms to close

Prime Minister Boris Johnson explains the new Covid-19 three-tier alert levelsbeing rolled out in the UK. The Liverpool area faces the tightest restrictionswith pubs and gyms told to close.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:48Published
In full: PM's three-tier lockdown plan [Video]

In full: PM's three-tier lockdown plan

Mr Johnson has outlined three local COVID Alert Levels which will be in place across England depending on local infection levels.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 11:52Published