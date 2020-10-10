Trump's use of Fauci quote was another 'knowing lie' -Biden

Shaker of Thought Besides taking a quote out of context to imply support, there’s another reason this is not a smart move on Trump’s… https://t.co/6adIpG2XJa 7 hours ago

Linda Sgoluppi 🕷 RT @atinydictator: Another Day, Another Trump LIE! Anthony Fauci says Trump campaign ad quote misleading. #WorstPresidentEver #TrumpVirus… 14 hours ago

Tiny Dictator Another Day, Another Trump LIE! Anthony Fauci says Trump campaign ad quote misleading. #WorstPresidentEver… https://t.co/0vgDVia5am 16 hours ago

Dylan Another day, another Trump lie US Election 2020: Anthony Fauci says Trump campaign ad quote misleading https://t.co/ejYRwT4Hwh 18 hours ago

Dave Busiek Trump is so desperate that his campaign is now taking a Dr. Fauci quote out of context. This is so wrong. Another h… https://t.co/sTPv2kJtoG 20 hours ago

Beast Endeavors 🇺🇸 Yes, #DrFauci DID utter glowing words about the response to the #pandemic. But the truth #Trump DOES NOT want you… https://t.co/R3gcZKQYbW 20 hours ago

Kathy K 🌊🌊🌊 @JocelynHampto14 Fauci said this quote was taken out of context. He was talking about someone else. Not Trump. Just… https://t.co/yaijtr7OsX 1 day ago