Trump's use of Fauci quote was another 'knowing lie' -Biden

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:50s - Published
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Monday said "Trump and his campaign deliberately lied" about a quote by Dr. Anthony Fauci featured in a campaign ad.


Race for the White House: Trump tries to reset campaign that party fears is slipping

 United States President Donald Trump is running out of time to recover from a series of self-inflicted setbacks that have rattled his base of support and..
'Long, contentious week' of Barrett hearing begins [Video]

'Long, contentious week' of Barrett hearing begins

[NFA] Republican Senator Lindsey Graham kicked off the Senate Judiciary Committee's Supreme Court confirmation hearing with his party looking to push through the approval of President Trump's nominee, conservative Judge Amy Coney Barrett, to replace the late liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg just weeks before the November 3rd presidential election. Lisa Bernhard has more.

Can Trump cede the spotlight to Judge Barrett’s hearings?

 As the Supreme Court confirmation hearings begin for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, can President Trump cede the spotlight? And what is Democrats’ strategy?
Trump ad quotes me 'out of context': Fauci [Video]

Trump ad quotes me 'out of context': Fauci

[NFA] Top U.S. infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday he had not agreed to be featured in an ad by President Donald Trump's re-election campaign and that his comments were taken out of context. Matthew Larotonda reports.

Fauci says Trump campaign ad is misleading [Video]

Fauci says Trump campaign ad is misleading

[NFA] Top U.S. infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday he had not agreed to be featured in an ad by President Donald Trump's re-election campaign and that his comments were taken out of context. Matthew Larotonda reports.

Democrats in Trump Country: They’re Not Shy Anymore About Liking Biden

 As the campaign enters the final stretch, some Democrats in Trump country are less hesitant than before to express their preference. The surge in enthusiasm..
Barrett's faith shouldn't be questioned: Biden [Video]

Barrett's faith shouldn't be questioned: Biden

Judge Amy Coney Barrett's stance on healthcare and not her faith should be under scrutiny at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden told reporters on Monday.

Watch live: Biden campaigns in Ohio

 On his way to Toledo, Biden told reporters Amy Coney Barrett's Catholic faith shouldn't be a factor in Democrat senators' questioning during her confirmation..
Woman Threatens to Sue Neighbor Over Biden Lawn Sign

 Joe Biden lawn signs are triggering people in certain parts of the country ... like this woman who threatened to sue her neighbor in an epic meltdown captured on..
TMZ.com

