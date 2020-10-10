White House Doctor Says Trump Has Tested Negative

Global  
 

White House physician Dr. Sean Conley has said Trump tested negative for COVID-19 on "consecutive days." "The president is not infectious to others," Conley said.

Conley did not specify when Trump's last negative test was prior to getting infected.

He also did not explicitly state which days the president consecutively tested negative.

The memo was released shortly before Trump was set to hold a campaign rally in Sanford, Florida.


