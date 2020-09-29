Watch: Ex-J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti released after over a year in detention

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti was released on October 13 after spending more than a year in detention.

She had been detained on August 5, 2019 as the Central government announced its decision to scrap J&K's special status by diluting Article 370 of the Constitution.

The PDP chief's release was announced on Twitter by J&K administration spokesperson Rohit Kansal.

Mehbooba's daughter, who runs her Twitter account, confirmed the news.

Former J&K CM and Mufti's political rival Omar Abdullah welcomed the development.

Omar and his father Farooq Abdullah had also been detained last year.

They were released in March.

A plea challenging Mufti's detention was being heard by the Supreme Court.

Watch the full video for more.