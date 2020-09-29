Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch: Ex-J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti released after over a year in detention

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:32s - Published
Watch: Ex-J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti released after over a year in detention

Watch: Ex-J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti released after over a year in detention

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti was released on October 13 after spending more than a year in detention.

She had been detained on August 5, 2019 as the Central government announced its decision to scrap J&K's special status by diluting Article 370 of the Constitution.

The PDP chief's release was announced on Twitter by J&K administration spokesperson Rohit Kansal.

Mehbooba's daughter, who runs her Twitter account, confirmed the news.

Former J&K CM and Mufti's political rival Omar Abdullah welcomed the development.

Omar and his father Farooq Abdullah had also been detained last year.

They were released in March.

A plea challenging Mufti's detention was being heard by the Supreme Court.

Watch the full video for more.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Farooq Abdullah Farooq Abdullah Pakistani politician from Kashmir

BJP slams Farooq Abdullah’s Article 370 & China remark, says it’s ‘seditious’ [Video]

BJP slams Farooq Abdullah’s Article 370 & China remark, says it’s ‘seditious’

BJP has lashed out at National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah over his recent remarks on the abrogation of Article 370 in the valley and the Chinese aggression at the border. BJP said that Abdullah’s statement that China’s aggression was linked to abrogation of Article 370 sought to justify the transgressions by the Chinese Army and added that his claim that they would try to bring back the special status with help from China amounts to ‘sedition’. Addressing the media, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also said that Farooq Abdullah was a habitual offender and had made similar statements in the past as well and questioned how an elected Member of Parliament can make such statements. Sambit Patra also said that Farooq Abdullah was not alone in making such statements and added that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has also made similar statements. Patra said that both these leaders are two sides of the same coin and have a soft corner for Pakistan & China. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:16Published

Jammu and Kashmir (state) Jammu and Kashmir (state) Former state administered by India

Around 250 terrorists ready to infiltrate LoC: Indian Army [Video]

Around 250 terrorists ready to infiltrate LoC: Indian Army

Major General Amardeep Singh Aujla, GOC Vajra Division on October 13 stated that around 215-250 terrorists are ready to infiltrate to Indian side of LOC in Jammu and Kashmir. He said, "As per the inputs available to us, around 215-250 terrorists are ready to infiltrate to our side. We are working towards thwart their attempts."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:44Published

Mehbooba Mufti Mehbooba Mufti Indian politician and Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir

Mehbooba Mufti, under house arrest since August 2019, released

 Former J-K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, under house arrest since August 2019, released
DNA

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti to be released from detention, says J&K administration

 PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti who has been in detention since August last year is being released, J&K administration spokesperson Rohit Kansal said on Tuesday. She..
IndiaTimes

Omar Abdullah Omar Abdullah Indian politician


Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party Political party in India


Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

Trump files Supreme Court request to stop release of his tax records

 The president is trying to keep his tax records from a grand jury.
CBS News

Supreme Court rejects appeal from Democrats in Trump emoluments dispute

 The high court declined to revive the case after the federal appeals court in D.C. ruled the Democratic lawmakers lack the legal standing to bring the case.
CBS News

Key takeaways from Amy Coney Barrett's first round of questioning

 During a break in the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell, chief legal..
CBS News

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Mehbooba detained since August 2019, when will she be free? | Oneindia News [Video]

Mehbooba detained since August 2019, when will she be free? | Oneindia News

Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti has been under detention since August 5, 2019. Her detention was for 6 months and was to expire in February 2020 when a new detention order was issued under the Public..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:39Published