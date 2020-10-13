Saints Report: New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 3 minutes ago

Coming into Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees had never lost to the team that originally drafted him, boasting a 3-0 head-to-head record.

- however... brees was just 1-48- in games in which his team- trailed - by at least 17 points... which- the saints did on monday... so- something was gonna have to - give.

- - - saints already playing their- second monday night football- - - - game of the season... still no- fans... more on that later... - but - justin herbert looking like the- real deal rookie quarterback...- for the visiting chargers.- and this first quarter play - about says it all... evading th- zero blitz... and fires an- absolute laser, to keenan - - - - allen... for the 17-yard- touchdown... 6- nothing bolts..- missed extra- point would prove costly... but- not until way later... as the - chargers go up 20-3, in the - second quarter.

- long way back for the black and- gold... but they would tie it - up, early in the fourth... on - this beautiful over the top - play, - from brees... to jared cook...- his first touch of the night...- and - it's a touchdown... game locked- up, at 20-all.- now how about this catch, by- alvin kamara... gimme that... - unbelievable grab to set the- saints up, in the redzone.- that's where we find taysom - hill... in at quarterback...- and this dude can fly... around- the right side, for another - game-tying touchdown... what a- finish, in the big easy.- but the chargers still with a - chance to win it, in- regulation... 50 yards out... - and it needed to be 49... off - the right - upright and no good... so we- have overtime.- and wil lutz is no stranger to- these pressure cooker - moments... he makes his kick, - from 36 yards out... and the- saints would hold l-a, on - defense... for the come-from- - behind victory.

- 30-27 is the final... from new- orleans.- - "when we go into a game, we try to get- the desired outcome which is a- win but we know we got to come- with our a game every - game.

Some games are faster - starts than others, some games- we get in what we - want more than other games but- it is what it is it's different- flavor to every game.

It was a- dirty, dirty, dirty game so we- had to claw and scratch to come- out on top."

"we were not playing saints football in the - first half.

We missed a lot of- opportunities.

At the end of th- day, we're down 20-3 and- we made a bunch of mistakes, a- bunch of self-inflicted wounds.- second half, we came- out and really dialed in- execution in both the passing - game and the run game, the- - - - defense came up with some big - stops and obviously we just - scratched and clawed- - - - our way back."

- - - the saints have a week 6 bye...- following their 3-2 start, to - the