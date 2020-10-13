Saints Report: New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Global  
 

Coming into Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees had never lost to the team that originally drafted him, boasting a 3-0 head-to-head record.

- long way back for the black and- gold... but they would tie it - up, early in the fourth... on - this beautiful over the top - play, - from brees... to jared cook...- his first touch of the night...- and - it's a touchdown... game locked- up, at 20-all.- now how about this catch, by- alvin kamara... gimme that... - unbelievable grab to set the- saints up, in the redzone.- that's where we find taysom - hill... in at quarterback...- and this dude can fly... around- the right side, for another - game-tying touchdown... what a- finish, in the big easy.- but the chargers still with a - chance to win it, in- regulation... 50 yards out... - and it needed to be 49... off - the right - upright and no good... so we- have overtime.- and wil lutz is no stranger to- these pressure cooker - moments... he makes his kick, - from 36 yards out... and the- saints would hold l-a, on - defense... for the come-from- - behind victory.

- 30-27 is the final... from new- orleans.- - "when we go into a game, we try to get- the desired outcome which is a- win but we know we got to come- with our a game every - game.

Some games are faster - starts than others, some games- we get in what we - want more than other games but- it is what it is it's different- flavor to every game.

It was a- dirty, dirty, dirty game so we- had to claw and scratch to come- out on top."

"we were not playing saints football in the - first half.

We missed a lot of- opportunities.

At the end of th- day, we're down 20-3 and- we made a bunch of mistakes, a- bunch of self-inflicted wounds.- second half, we came- out and really dialed in- execution in both the passing - game and the run game, the- - - - defense came up with some big - stops and obviously we just - scratched and clawed- - - - our way back."

