Great Barrier Reef may never recover from warming

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:32s - Published
[NFA] Australia's Great Barrier Reef has lost more than half its coral in the last three decades and scientists fear the loss caused by frequent bleaching will compromise its ability to recover.

Emer McCarthy reports.


Great Barrier Reef coral reef system off the east coast of Australia, World Heritage Site

Climate change has wiped out half of the Great Barrier Reef's corals in the past two decades

 Scientists expect corals will continue dying off unless nations met their Paris Agreement commitment to keep the increase in global average temperature under 2..
SBS

Great Barrier Reef has lost half of its corals since 1995

 Every type of coral has declined since 1995 because of climate change, an Australian study finds.
BBC News

Great Barrier Reef census citizen science project kicks off

 SYDNEY, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- A fleet of tourism boats, private vessels, superyachts and research ships has set out to conduct a census of the Great Barrier Reef...
WorldNews
Asia travellers snap up 'flights to nowhere' [Video]

Asia travellers snap up 'flights to nowhere'

Qantas Airways said a seven-hour scenic flight over Australia's Outback and Great Barrier Reef had sold out in 10 minutes, as it joined a growing trend in Asia offering sightseeing "flights to nowhere" that take off and land at the same airport. Francis Maguire reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:39Published

Great Barrier Reef's corals in steep decline

Great Barrier Reef's corals in steep decline Brisbane, Australia (AFP) Oct 14, 2020 Half of the Great Barrier Reef's corals have died over the...
Terra Daily - Published Also reported by •WorldNews


People can do more than use less plastic to help save the Great Barrier Reef

There are many threats to Australia's Great Barrier Reef - cyclones, shipping, crown-of-thorns...
Science Daily - Published

'There is no time to lose': Great Barrier Reef has lost half its corals

The Great Barrier Reef has lost half its corals, with a decline in the number of shallow and deep...
Brisbane Times - Published


The Great Barrier Reef Has Lost 50% Of All Corals In Past 30 Years [Video]

The Great Barrier Reef Has Lost 50% Of All Corals In Past 30 Years

In the last 30 years, Australia's Great Barrier Reef has lost 50% of its coral populations. According to CNN, experts say climate change is a key driver of the reef disturbance. Researchers assessed..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Great Barrier Reef: Can tech help it survive? [Video]

Great Barrier Reef: Can tech help it survive?

Drones, science stations and monitoring sensors are being used to help buy the reef more time.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 05:08Published
Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef Trailer [Video]

Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef Trailer

Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef Official Trailer - Netflix - In this musical special, the Octonauts must find a way to hold back hungry swarms of coral-eating starfish to save a new friend’s..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:43Published