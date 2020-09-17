Great Barrier Reef may never recover from warming
Great Barrier Reef may never recover from warming
[NFA] Australia's Great Barrier Reef has lost more than half its coral in the last three decades and scientists fear the loss caused by frequent bleaching will compromise its ability to recover.
Emer McCarthy reports.
