Farooq, Omar Abdullah meet Mehbooba Mufti after she released from detention

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah and party's vice president Omar Abdullah met People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti at her residence on October 14.

She was released from detention on October 13.

"Mehbooba Mufti was released yesterday after more than 14.5 months of detention.

There was no political motive, we just came to see her," Omar Abdullah told media persons.

Mufti and many other leaders of Kashmir, including Farooq Abdullah, were put in detention last year before the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that accorded special status to the erstwhile state.