Farooq, Omar Abdullah meet Mehbooba Mufti after she released from detention

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on October 14 met party leaders at her residence after she was released from detention last night. Mufti was in detention from August 5 last year following the abrogation of the special status of the erstwhile state. Mufti was released on Tuesday night as the Union Territory administration revoked the Public Safety Act charges against her. Mufti and many other leaders of Kashmir, including Farooq Abdullah, were put in detention last year in the wake of abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that accorded special status to the erstwhile state. In July this year, Mufti's detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA) was extended by three months. Farooq, and son Omar Abdullah, were released from detention in March.
BJP has lashed out at National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah over his recent remarks on the abrogation of Article 370 in the valley and the Chinese aggression at the border. BJP said that Abdullah’s statement that China’s aggression was linked to abrogation of Article 370 sought to justify the transgressions by the Chinese Army and added that his claim that they would try to bring back the special status with help from China amounts to ‘sedition’. Addressing the media, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also said that Farooq Abdullah was a habitual offender and had made similar statements in the past as well and questioned how an elected Member of Parliament can make such statements. Sambit Patra also said that Farooq Abdullah was not alone in making such statements and added that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has also made similar statements. Patra said that both these leaders are two sides of the same coin and have a soft corner for Pakistan & China. Watch the full video for all the details.
National Conference president and former chief minister of JandK, Farooq Abdullah, on September 19 said in Lok Sabha that border skirmishes are on a rise in Jammu and Kashmir and talks should be held with other neighbours, like the engagement is taking place with China. "Like we are talking to China to resolve issues, we need to hold talks with the other neighbour country as well. People are dying every day, border skirmishes are on a rise. We need to find some solution," said Abdullah.
Pulwama, which has been in the news for being the terror hotbed in Kashmir, might soon be known as the pencil slate district of India. Pulwama is making pencils of soft slate and now 90 per cent of the raw material supply will be sourced from 17 units set up in the district. All pencil making units of major companies in the country are procuring their slates from Pulwama.